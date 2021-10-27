Check out the list of free PS Plus games in November

Famous forum user dealabs anticipates the list of games once again

Once again the user billbil-kun from the forum dealabs published in advance the list of games that will be offered by Sony at PlayStation Plus, it brings a selection of 4 games, containing one exclusively for the PlayStation VR, just like the Sony had said he would supply in November in celebration of 5 years of virtual reality glasses, he still reports that the company might announce it during its event State of Play that there will be another two PSVR games to be distributed with PS Plus today.

This month’s list brings The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners as exclusive of PlayStation VR, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4 and two games with versions for PS4 and PS5: First Class Trouble and Knockout City.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PSVR) is a game that puts you in a chaotic world inhabited by zombies, the game requires the use of two PlayStation Moves exactly to put you in the shoes of a survivor who will have to scour the city of New Orleans for weapons, food, tools and clues, you’ll have to advance in the story and defeat all the zombies that appear in front of you, the game needs PlayStation VR to be played.



Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4) is an action RPG that sets you to discover the secrets of Amalur, you’ll visit the nearby town of Rathir, the Dalentarth region and the nefarious dungeons of Brigand Hall Caverns. Your mission is to save a world destroyed by a brutal war and gain control of the keys to immortality.

First Class Troub (PS4/PS5) is a game made to be played as a team, you will need to survive a disaster and work with your friends as a team, or against them, the objective is to disable the Central Artificial Intelligence Network (CAIN) before the artificial intelligence take control of the ship.

Knockout City (PS4/PS5) is a new vision of the famous dodgeball game, here you and your team will have to hit the enemy team with the ball more times and with the help of several power-ups and exclusive abilities.



Of all the games on the list, only First Class Trouble not yet available for sale on PlayStation Store, but he already has a page in the store, it is possible that the Sony announce the game’s release date for November 2 during the State of Play what happens today.

Games can be redeemed by subscribers of PlayStation Plus from the first Tuesday of the next month, November 2nd and will be available until.the day December 7th. You can still redeem October games at PS Store until November 2nd.

Remembering that although the source I publish the list has got it right in recent months, we must wait until the official announcement by Sony to be 100% sure that these will be the games for the month of November.

