Check out the results of Quina 5691 and Dupla Sena 2290 this Tuesday (10/26)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Tuesday night (October 26), five lotteries: Quina’s 5691 contests; 2290 of the Double Seine; 1705 from Timemania, 2357 from Lotofácil and 523 from Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 4.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 26-59-60-61-73.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 400 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 10-03-15-17-19-23. the lucky month is August.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 400 thousand, presented the following result: 12-19-32-49-57-58-65. The team of the heart is the Vasco da Gama, from Rio de Janeiro.

double sena



Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 05-22-24-27-36-38 in the first draw; 01-02-06-12-17-41 in the second draw. The expected premium is R$ 4.2 million.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-04-06-07-08-09-10-12-13-14-20-23-24-25.

