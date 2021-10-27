Chevrolet Corvette Z06 debuts with 680 hp aspirated V8







Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023 Photo: GM/Disclosure

This is the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06. The American automaker officially unveiled this Wednesday (26) the new generation of the sports car. With a more aggressive design, the Z06 version will also have an even more sporty performance than the conventional Corvette. Equipped with a 680 hp 5.5 V8 aspirated engine, the new Corvette Z06 will only hit the American market in 2022.

From the outside, it is possible to see some of the new features of the new Corvette Z06. At the front, the highlight is the new bumper, which features larger air intakes and a more pronounced spoiler. The piece also has black piano finish details. On the side, the engine cooling vents are finished in a boomerang shape.

The wheels are 20” at the front and 21” at the rear. At the rear, the highlight is the four central exhaust outlets. As an option, the Corvette also has the Z07 Performance package, which adds chassis and suspension adjustments, carbon ceramic brakes, carbon aerofoil and Michelin Cup 2 R ZP sports tires.





Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023 Photo: GM/Disclosure

Inside, the new version has exclusive finishing details. According to Chevrolet, the new Corvette Z06 has seven internal lining options, one of which is the exclusive and unprecedented Adrenaline Red, and two with carbon fiber details. There are also 3 seat options and 6 colors for the seat belts, allowing for multiple customization possibilities.

However, the most anticipated new feature for the new Corvette Z06 is under the hood. Equipped with the centrally aspirated 5.5 V8 engine used in the racing version of the Corvette, the new Z06 offers an impressive 680 hp of power and 623 Nm of torque. As in conventional versions, the gearbox must be an automated double clutch and 8 gears.





Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2023 Photo: GM/Disclosure

Chevrolet did not reveal details about the performance of the new Corvette Z06. However, rumors in the American press estimate that the sports car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in about 2.6 seconds, a number that puts the new Corvette Z06 close to sports like the Porsche 911 GT3 and McLaren 765 LT. The top speed should surpass the 330 km/h of the last Corvette Z06 of the seventh generation.

Chevrolet is expected to disclose new details of the sports car – which will be available in the coupe and convertible bodies – in the coming months. Despite the launch in October, the first Corvette Z06 units will only be produced in the third quarter of 2022. However, to the sadness of fans of the sports car in Brazil, the model is not expected to arrive in the country, as well as the other versions of the Corvette.



