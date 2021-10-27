Chevrolet S10 Z71 has an adventurous look and starts at R$260,490

As already announced, GM will have four releases in 2021 and one of them is the Chevrolet S10 Z71, which hits the market with a suggested price of R$260,490, positioning itself between the LT and LTZ versions, bringing an adventure-focused look to highlight the range of versions of the medium pickup, made in São José dos Campos.

Hermann Mahnke, Executive Director of Marketing GM South America, says: “The S10 Z71 comes at a time when people are discovering different ways to work and play. There is growing interest in car travel, adventure sports and greater contact with nature. And to explore this off-road universe, there’s nothing better than a robust and comfortable pickup truck, which has already proven to overcome the most complex challenges of agribusiness”.

With more than 20 personalization items, the Chevrolet S10 Z71 comes with a black grille, glossy black accents and a Z71 logo on the front, which also has the skid plate in the same shade. The headlamps have an LED signature and the 18-inch alloy wheels are darkened.

On the sides, the doors have a decorative strip alluding to the proposal, as well as personalized and exclusive stirrups for the Z71, a larger Santantônio that is equally characteristic of this version of the S10, which also reinforces the image with the logo on the sides of the bucket.

With a black bow tie logo, the S10 Z71 also has a black rear bumper, as well as a decorative strip on the bucket lid, which also features a marine hood. Another detail of the Chevrolet pickup truck is the double-head exhaust. Tires are thicker and focused on off-road for greater strength.

Equipped with a Duramax 2.8 CDTI diesel engine with 200 horsepower and 51 kgfm, the S10 Z71 has a six-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 reduced drive, as well as leather seats, multimedia MyLink with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, six airbags, between others. The pickup goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.1 seconds and has a consumption of 8.3 km/l in the city and 10.6 km/l on the road.

Chevrolet S10 Z71 2022 – Photo Gallery