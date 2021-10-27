Chevrolet S10 Z71: sports version starts at R$260,490 – 10/26/2021

Chevrolet introduced the sporty version of the S10 pickup, the Z71. The model hits stores for R$260,490 and will be located between LT and LTZ in terms of prices and finishes to fight Ford Ranger Storm and Nissan Frontier Attack.

The model is produced in São José dos Campos (SP) and will come exclusively equipped with a four-cylinder engine of 2.8 liters, turbodiesel, which produces 200 hp and 51 mkgf. The 0 to 100 km/h is done in 10.1 seconds.

The gearbox is the six-speed automatic and the traction, 4×4 with reduced and differential lock. The powertrain adjustment is the same as in the High Country version, which has a sportier feel than the basic, more work-oriented versions.

The new Z71 version has a darkened finish for the cabin and body. On the front, it wears the same High Country grille, which doesn’t have the centered tie and the logo with the version name.

The headlights come with a black mask and LED position daytime running lights. There is also partial frame on the fenders, in the style of adventurous cars, stickers on the bottom of the doors and also on the sides of the bucket.

The S10 Z71 comes with side stirrups and tubular and integral hopper bracket. The tires, unlike the other versions, are of the all-terrain type, with a more off-road footprint compared to the others, focused a little more on the asphalt and with smaller buds.

Standard features include six airbags, traction, stability and descent controls, ramp start assistant and 7″ MyLink multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. presential

There is also a marine hood, 18″ alloy wheels painted black, crankcase guard, rear camera, rear parking sensor, speed control (autopilot), A S10 Z71 will be offered with four paint options: white, silver, blue or grey.

