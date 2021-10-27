China may resume exports of Brazilian meat, the newspaper points out; stocks of slaughterhouses rise

Red Meat Tray (Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – According to information supplied by Valor Econômico, citing consulting firm Agrifatto, the customs office at the port of Shanghai is about to release the first shipment of Brazilian beef since the beginning of the Chinese embargo on the Brazilian product for entry into China. of September.

The information was disclosed by Agrifatto, which clarified that there had already been a green light for carrying out the “clearance” of a shipment, which had not been happening.

However, shipments from the state of Mato Grosso, where one of the cases of mad cow disease has been identified, are more likely to be barred. The other case was identified in Minas Gerais.

Bradesco BBI highlights that, since the beginning of September, when cases of mad cow disease in Brazil were discovered, beef exports to China were suspended.

However, the market expectation was that this suspension would be revoked in approximately 15 days, as the cases were confirmed as atypical.

However, the suspension remains in effect after more than 45 days and has raised concerns among investors about potential margin pressure in Brazil (exporting beef to China has higher margins than selling beef domestically).

“Thus, given that this news suggests that the suspension may be lifted soon, we think this could be read as marginally positive for Brazilian cattle names like JBS (JBSS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3)”, assess the analysts, for whom they have an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average).

Analysts at the company estimate that exports from Brazil to China represent 4% of JBS’ total sales and 6% of Marfrig’s total sales.

This Wednesday’s session is of gains for both stocks, with JBS advancing 3.96%, at R$ 38.35, at 10:17 am (Eastern time), while Marfrig, who released a positive third-quarter balance, rose 3.05%, at R$25.36. BRF (BRFS3) and Minerva (BEEF3) papers also advanced.

