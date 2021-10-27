China Reacts to US, Says Taiwan Has No Right to Join UN | World

China reacted to the United States this Wednesday (27) and was emphatic in stating that Taiwan “does not have the right to join the UN“: “Taiwan is part of China”.

The Chinese government considers Taiwan part of its territory and argues that the “rebel” island must be reunified — including the use of force if necessary.

“The UN is an intergovernmental organization made up of sovereign states,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing.

The statement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for Taiwan’s greater inclusion in UN institutions (see below).

Taiwan is an island less than 200 km from China that separated from the country decades ago and has an independent government, which is recognized as a country by 15 nations — which causes great irritation in the Chinese government.

The island became politically independent from China in 1949, when Chinese nationalists fled after being defeated by the Communists (who are still in power in China today).

While China has a communist government and is the most populous country in the world, with 1.4 billion people, Taiwan is a democratic republic of 23 million whose territory is smaller than Cuba.

Point of tension between US and China

A constant source of tension between the US and China, Taiwan has returned to the center of controversy after Blinken laments that the island’s government is increasingly excluded from world geopolitics and defends its participation in the “UN system”.

The US secretary of state said on Tuesday (26) that “Taiwan’s significant participation in the UN system is not a political issue, but a pragmatic one.”

The statement by the head of US diplomacy was made on the “anniversary” of the 50th anniversary of the UN General Assembly vote that admitted China to the organization — and marginalized Taiwan.

In response to Blinken, Ma declared that the People’s Republic of China is “the only government that legally represents all of China” and called on Taiwan’s leaders to abandon the idea of ​​relying on the US for independence.

‘Catastrophic consequences’

Earlier this month, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen warned of “catastrophic consequences” if the island were taken by China. The statement came after Chinese military planes made record invasions of the country’s air defense space.

Ing-wen wrote an article in “Foreign Affairs” magazine that Taiwan is committed to defending its democracy and that “countries increasingly recognize the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Taiwan’s president also said that “if Taiwan falls, the consequences will be catastrophic for regional peace and the system of democratic alliances” and a sign that “authoritarianism has control over democracy”.

