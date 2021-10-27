China releases batch entry

Authorities at the port of Shanghai, China, released this Tuesday (26) a batch of Brazilian beef that had been stored at the site since October 15th, informed Conrado Beckerman, an importer linked to the consultancy Agrifatto, in a testimony to the podcast of the company.

According to him, the batch came from a slaughterhouse in Tocantins, and had been certified on August 26 in Brazil, days before China’s embargo on Brazilian meat, which took place on September 4th. The batch was shipped to Asia on September 10th. The release of this batch does not mean that the Chinese embargo on Brazilian meat has ended. It still holds. The export of meat from Brazil to China has been suspended since the beginning of September.

Since the embargo, the release of beef batches in Chinese ports has been completely paralyzed. According to the importer, this could be a sign that other batches that are stored in Chinese ports may be released in the coming days.

“It is still speculation, it could be a green light in the port of Shanghai,” he said. “It’s from a meatpacking company in which we intermediate the import, we don’t know the situation of other meatpackers”.

According to Agrifatto, three Brazilian slaughterhouses have already received notifications from the Chinese authorities to send documentation related to the batches that are stopped at the port of Shanghai, around 300,000 tonnes.

According to the company, these requests refer to batches of meat that were certified for export in Brazil before the embargo and shipped to China after September 4th.

Conrado Beckerman, in the podcast, also commented that these requests are taking place only in Shanghai and not in other ports, such as Tianjin or Ningbo, the main ones for receiving meat. “Until now, it was the only port authorized to release the batches that were stored.”

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa), informed this Tuesday afternoon, by email, that it had no formal information regarding the release of batches of Brazilian meat at the port of Shanghai.