China releases first shipment of Brazilian beef since embargo began

China released the first entry into the country of a load of Brazilian meat since the announcement of the veto on the import of the product from Brazil. The decision, however, was specific to a batch that was waiting in a port in the Asian country and does not change the embargo on the Brazilian product, which has lasted for seven weeks.

The information was announced by the buyer of the released batch, Conrado Beckerman – who has lived in Shanghai since 2005 and is the owner of a meat import and distribution company, in an interview with the podcast “Agrifatto Cast” this Tuesday (26).

According to Beckerman, the release notice and the request to send documents for the landing were received by him in the early hours of Tuesday (26). Also according to the importer, the batch had arrived on October 15th and had been stopped at the Port of Shanghai for 11 days. Also according to the interview with “Agrifatto Cast”, the lot released comes from Tocantins.

In conversation with the CNN Brazil, Lygia Pimentel, CEO of investment analysis in agricultural assets Agrifatto, confirmed the release of the Brazilian meat cargo to send documentation for disembarkation and informed that the cargo was shipped on September 10, but that it obtained certification in the Brazil on August 26th – therefore, before the suspension by China (September 4th).

“It is the first case in which China releases a load so that documentation can be sent, since the suspension began”, analyzed Lygia Pimentel. The agricultural assets consultant also noted that there are other 21 lots in a similar situation – which obtained certification before the date of suspension, but they would have boarded days later.

According to the analysis of the CEO of Agrifatto, although it signals a change in direction in the negotiations, the release does not represent a reversal of the Chinese embargo on the Brazilian product. “It is another brick in the construction of this solution. But everything is evolving at a very slow speed. It won’t be overnight,” he said.

The information that the cargo has been released has been confirmed to CNN Brazil by interlocutors of the Ministry of Agriculture. Although the product obtained certification before the embargo, the release was seen as an important step towards ending the veto. Officially, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) said it had no information about the fact.

Last week, China signaled to Brazil that the impasse should be resolved soon. The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, who considered traveling to the Asian country to help negotiate the resumption of imports, withdrew from the trip this week precisely in view of the positive expectations.

THE CNN, the Chinese Embassy in Brasília stated that there is nothing new on the matter. The Brazilian Meat Exporting Industry Association informed via a press office that it does not comment on the issue of the embargo on Brazilian meat by China.