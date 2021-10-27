China vaccinates 3-year-olds amid new Covid-19 outbreaks

Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine Boxes, Beijing (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

(Bloomberg) – China began vaccinating children as young as 3 years against Covid-19, just as the country again faces the delta variant and more frequent outbreaks of coronavirus.

Several regions in China are vaccinating children ages 3 to 11, according to local media reports. The immunization agents, developed by Sinovac Biotech and the state-owned Sinopharm, in China, have already been administered to people over 12 years old. The country had approved the vaccination of children over 3 years old in June.

China has one of the highest vaccination rates among major economies, with 75% of the 1.4 billion population with a full vaccination schedule. The country currently applies booster doses to adults vaccinated for six months.

China is trying to rein in the latest Covid-19 wave, and outbreaks are now more frequent than before the arrival of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Still, the Beijing government remains committed to Covid’s zero tolerance strategy, which keeps borders closed and quarantines in place even as countries that had adopted the same policy begin to reopen their economies and live with the virus.

The latest delta-triggered outbreak has rapidly expanded from its initial focus in northwestern China to about a dozen provinces. The country reported 35 cases of Covid transmitted locally on Tuesday, four in Beijing.

In a September outbreak in southwestern Fujian province, the most contagious strain spread among unvaccinated elementary school students, though many developed only mild symptoms.

Children, the last group to be included in immunization campaigns, were globally hit by the recent wave caused by the delta, prompting health authorities to authorize or consider the application of vaccines.

The messenger RNA immunizer co-developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 91% effective in preventing Covid in children aged 5 to 11 years, according to a study, and the US plans to make vaccines available for this age group, a measure that is still awaiting the green light from the regulator FDA.

Vaccines given to children in China use the more traditional inactivated technology. The United Arab Emirates approved Sinopharm’s immunizing agent for children aged 3 and over in August. Argentina is also vaccinating the age group from 3 to 11 years old with Sinopharm.

Chile, which relied on Sinovac’s immunization in its campaign, now immunizes children aged 6 and over with Coronavac.

Public data on the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines in children is minimal, although Sinovac is preparing a clinical trial with children in South Africa, according to the News24.

In Brazil, Anvisa denied in August a request for the use of Coronavac in children and adolescents and requested more recent data on the performance of the vaccine.

