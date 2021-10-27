“Chucky”‘s debut is seen by over 4 million in the US







Photo: Press / Star+ / Modern Popcorn

The series “Chucky”, which takes up the character of the “Toy Killer” franchise, was seen by 4.4 million people on its debut in the United States, where it was broadcast simultaneously on two pay channels. Nielsen audit data summed up a week’s audience of broadcasts made by USA Network and SyFy Channel, including reruns in this period.

The number is considered high for both channels. But the debut didn’t just get a good audience. Critics rated the opening episode positively with a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Chucky” premiered on Oct. 12 on US TV, and will be released in Brazil on Disney’s new streaming platform, Star+, this Wednesday (10/27).

In the plot, the title character finds his new victims when he is acquired at a garage sale by young Jake (Zackary Arthur, from “Transparent”), a gay teenager who is bullied. Unexpectedly, Chucky empathizes with the young man’s situation, but in the bloodiest way possible.

The cast also includes Christine Elise (“Barred Prom”), Carina Battrick (“Impulse”), Jana Peck (“A Teacher”), Teo Briones (“Ratched”), Alyvia Alyn Lind (“Daybreak”) and Bjorgvin Arnarson (“The Seventh Day”), as well as Alex Vincent, who played the original boy in the 1988 movie, and Jennifer Tilly, the protagonist of “Chucky’s Bride.” In addition, the series recovers Chucky’s classic voice acting by actor Brad Dourif, in counterpoint to the recent remake in which the puppet was voiced by Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).

The serialized version of “Chucky” was developed by Don Mancini, the character’s creator, who wrote the script for the first “Killer Toy” in 1988 and has since explored the franchise non-stop – signed six sequels and directed three plastic monster features .

In addition to writing the scripts and producing the episodes, Mancini also directed the inaugural chapter of the series.

See the trailer for the series below.