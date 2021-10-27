City Hall of Rio announces the release of the use of masks in open places

RIO – Mayor Eduardo Paes and the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, announced at the beginning of this Tuesday night, the 26th, the publication of a decree allowing the use of masks in open places in Rio, the first capital of Brazil to make that decision. In closed spaces, mandatory protection remains valid. The flexibilization also includes the release of the functioning of the nightclubs, with a maximum capacity of 50%.

The two announced the changes in a live after the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj) authorized the municipalities to release the use of masks. According to the state secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe, however, the law must be sanctioned by Governor Cláudio Castro and regulated.

— Any municipal decree is invalid as long as the law is not sanctioned by the governor and there is no state resolution regulating the technical standards of flexibility — informed Chieppe.

According to Chieppe, the law approved at Alerj will be sanctioned and the regulation will take effect on Thursday, the 28th.

After the live in which he announced the end of the mandatory use of masks, Paes posted a message on his Instagram account confirming the decision: “Now, as has been done in other moments, we take another step in this crusade against the coronavirus: with With due support from the Scientific Committee of Rio, the use of masks in open places is no longer mandatory in Rio. It is important to remember that this war is not yet completely won.

The text of the city’s new decree makes the use of protection in closed spaces mandatory, omitting the passage that dealt with the obligation in public outdoor areas. The municipal secretary of Health just stated that the use of masks remains mandatory in all environments while the state government does not publish the regulation of standards allowing for flexibility.

“The most restrictive measure always applies, and if there are no changes in the state decree, there are no changes to the mandatory use of masks,” Soranz said.

In the Federal District, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) determined the end of the mandatory use of masks in outdoor areas as of November 3rd.

In São Paulo, the country’s largest city, the use of masks should remain mandatory for at least the first weeks of November. The city intends to release a study on the flexibility of the equipment on the 10th, with vaccination data and new cases of Covid-19. The capital of São Paulo has about 90% of adults with a complete vaccination schedule.

In Belo Horizonte, the City Council created a commission to analyze the end of decrees restricting the pandemic, including the text that requires the use of masks. The capital of Minas Gerais has about 60% of adults with a complete vaccination schedule. Curitiba and Porto Alegre still do not have a forecast of when they will allow the use of masks in open areas.

— Yesterday (Monday), Daniel Soranz had another meeting with the scientific committee. It was asked if they held the position that when it reached 65% of the total population vaccinated it could release some things, including the masks. They reaffirmed this condition – said Paes, saying that he trusts the scientific committee of the city hall, which brings together specialists from different institutions. — This committee is the one who guides the city hall. I can’t keep listening to all the guessers in Brazil.

The municipal health secretary said that other places in the world with a similar pandemic situation, including the United States, no longer maintain the restriction on the use of masks against Covid-19.

“There are four meetings that the committee has been working on this issue of reopening,” Soranz said. – We are in the ninth week with a reduction in the number of cases, with only 2% of beds occupied by Covid-19. There is a reduction in the number of cases and the rate of transmission and replication of the disease today is very low, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, which gives security to take action.

According to Soranz, the members of the committee were unanimous in the decision.

— Other countries have already released in open and closed places. As a precaution, our committee defined that it would start with open places – he said, saying that, however, the city may back down if the pandemic situation in Rio worsens. “We will continue the intense surveillance process.

In the case of nightclubs, the city released under the condition of functioning with up to half capacity and also with vaccinated public.

What does the scientific committee’s schedule foresee for this new phase, when 65% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule:

1- Permission to hold events in open places, with public restriction of up to 1,000 people with mandatory use of masks;

2- Opening of discos, nightclubs, concert halls and parties, in closed places only for people with a complete vaccination schedule; and with 50% of the environment’s capacity;

3- Release the use of masks in open places without crowding, maintaining their mandatory use where it is not possible to maintain distance.