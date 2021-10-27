City Hall of Rio de Janeiro publishes decree and releases 100% of public in stadiums | soccer

The City of Rio de Janeiro published this Wednesday a decree without restriction of public in stadiums or other venues for sports competitions. The position makes the last demands made by the government, which released up to 50% of the capacity of the venues of the events, more flexible.
The decree takes effect from this Wednesday. Check out the article about sports competitions below.
“Art. 3 It is authorized:
IV – sports competitions with the presence of public in stadiums and gymnasiums, with a complete vaccination schedule or antigen or PCR test in the last 48 hours.”
According to the decree, the complete vaccination schedule is considered to be people over 60 years old, after 14 days of the booster dose, and people 15 to 59 years old, after 14 days of the second dose of the vaccine. The use of masks inside stadiums is still mandatory.
As it still needs approval from the state government, the release does not apply to this Wednesday’s match between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, at Maracanã. On the other hand, Vasco is studying the decree to find out if it is feasible to increase the ticket load for Friday’s game against CSA, in São Januário, which initially had been stipulated at 9,500 people. Botafogo and Fluminense will only play in Rio next week.
In September, the City of Rio began to gradually release the return of fans to the stadiums, as long as the clubs maintained a series of protocols to prevent the dissemination of Covid-19. At the moment, it is still allowed to occupy up to 50% of the stands. With the advance of vaccination and the drop in cases and deaths, the requirements are looser.
The city hall also released the use of masks in open spaces, but this issue still needs the sanction of the governor of the state of Rio, Cláudio Castro, who will deliberate on the bill approved by Alerj last Tuesday.
CHECK THE ENTIRE DECREE BELOW:
CORRECTION: Unlike the one published at 10:55 am, the decree does not depend on government approval and is only the responsibility of the City of Rio de Janeiro. This went into effect this Wednesday. The settlement was made at 11:44 am.