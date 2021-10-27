City Hall of Rio de Janeiro releases 100% of the public in football stadiums

The City of Rio de Janeiro released the public in football stadiums in their entirety this Wednesday – the decision is already in effect. The information comes from journalist Wellington Campos, from Rádio Tupi.

The decree of the Municipality of Rio frees people in the stadiums “with a complete vaccination scheme or an antigen test or PCR in the last 48 hours”.

O Botafogo plays at home in the next round, next Wednesday, against Confiança, at Nilton Santos Stadium. So far, the board of alvinegra has sold 4,999 tickets per game due to restrictions.

100% public: City Hall of Rio de Janeiro releases total public in stadiums as of today. @Vasco da Gama studies how many fans can put in São Januário on Friday against the @CSAofficial #tupi — wellington campo (@wellingcampos) October 27, 2021

(EDITORIAL NOTE: In the first version of the article, we published that the decree would still depend on the sanction of a bill by Governor Cláudio Castro, information provided by the “GE.” The website in question corrected the information, noting that such sanction is not required. We update the note at 11:55 am)