City Hall of Rio publishes decree on Wednesday that makes the use of masks more flexible and releases nightclubs | Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio will publish this Wednesday (26) a decree that will make the use of masks more flexible and will free up the functioning of nightclubs, concert halls and the dance floor – with 50% capacity.

The flexibility of masks, however, It only takes effect after Governor Cláudio Castro sanctions and publishes the bill in the Official Gazette, approved on Tuesday (26) in the Legislative Assembly, which authorizes the Rio de Janeiro government and city halls to overturn the mandatory mask against Covid.

The deadline for the sanction is 15 days, but the forecast is that the governor will sanction until Thursday (28).

what will the city ​​hall decree:

masks are no longer mandatory in open areas

in open areas nightclubs, concert halls & a dance floor can run at 50% capacity

can run at 50% capacity are released sports competitions in gyms and stadiums, but the public must present a vaccine passport and a PCR test done at least 48 hours before the event

in gyms and stadiums, but the public must present a vaccine passport and a PCR test done at least 48 hours before the event when 75% of the population has the complete vaccination schedule, masks will be mandatory in public transport and in health facilities.

Project approved at Alerj

The law that makes the use of masks in the state more flexible needs to be sanctioned by Governor Cláudio Castro and regulated by the State Health Department.

The basic text approved in a symbolic vote on Tuesday at Alerj is by the president of the House, state deputy André Ceciliano (PT), and changes a law from June last year that defined the mandatory use of masks during the pandemic. At the time, the penalties for violating the rule were also established.

By the wording approved on Tuesday, the flexibility of the use of masks in RJ will have to be gradual in places determined by resolution of the State Department of Health (SES), and observing the following parameters:

Social distancing;

Open and closed environment;

Percentage of population vaccination;

Conducting test events;

Other relevant scientific criteria