“Coach messed wrong. No attention”, says sincere player in interview – 10/27/2021

Last Monday (25), Liberdade fell to Juventus-PA in the semifinal of the Marabaense Soccer Championship – the biggest competition in the city of Pará. The team was the big favorite to win the championship, but ended up being eliminated on penalties. Before the maximum penalties disputes, the player Anderson “gunned” against the coach Bismarck during an interview.

“Anderson, what happened to Liberdade to have caught those two goals and faltered? Now it’s a penalty,” asked reporter Chaves Boleiro, from A1 Sports, the producer responsible for broadcasting the match.

“Unfortunately, I believe it was the wrong substitution. I’m aware of what I’m talking about. My coach did it wrong. He, as our superior, has to pay attention to the pieces he’s going to move so that this p… that happened here doesn’t happen. I’m a realist, I’m a player and I know where the error is. Let’s go to the p… of penalties to win this c…”, Anderson replied

During the match, Liberdade, who was the leader of Group A, came to open 2-0, but let Juventus-PA tie 2-2. to venerate for 5 to 4.

And how does Marabazão work?

The Marabaense Football Championship takes place in the city of Marabá, Pará. There are 24 teams in dispute, 12 in each division. The teams compete divided into two groups and two turns. The leaders of each bracket face each other for the title of champion.

The big decision will be between Juventus, who eliminated Liberdade, and Renegados. The match will be next Friday (29), at 20h.