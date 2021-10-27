‘Concerned’, says Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega about fear of catheterization

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega, 85 years old, who was discharged from Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, last Monday (25), after being hospitalized last week with cardiac arrhythmia, in an interview with the program “Vem Pra Cá” of the SBT, on Tuesday (26), spoke about his health and revealed fear of catheterization.

“When they did an electrocardiogram, the doctor said: ‘Let’s go to Sírio [Libanês]. When I got there, at two in the morning, everything was ready. I stayed in the semi-intensive and started the treatment and a series of exams”, began the presenter.

On Saturday, Carlos Alberto, who contracted Covid-19 earlier this year, said that he still has sequelae from the disease: “I’m still breathing hard, my memory went into space, my vision got worse. I have cardiomyopathy. When I arrived at the hospital knowing that I had a team that had known me for twenty years, I was calm”.

The veteran ended by talking about the fear that the catheterization procedure caused him. “But I was afraid of the result of the catheterization, because since 2014 I have a problem and I was worried about this catheterization, I really was.”

