Confidence of entrepreneurs in Cuiabá falls in October after consecutive months of high

The survey that monitors the Trade Entrepreneur Confidence Index (Icec), in Cuiabá, was 135.7 points in October, against 138.2 points in the previous month (-1.8%), interrupting a sequence of four consecutive highs. According to the Research and Analysis Institute of Fecomércio Mato Grosso (IPF-MT), unlike the national average, which registered the second consecutive month of decline, the capital of Mato Grosso grew even in September, contrary to the rest of the country.

The current result of the survey also shows that the index is 13.1% higher compared to October 2020, when it totaled 120.1 points. In addition, the survey reveals that commerce entrepreneurs are optimistic (with scores above 100) this September 2020, when they recovered from the worst moments faced due to Covid-19.

Since then, the Director of Research at the IPF-MT, Maurício Munhoz, explains that “some indicators that make up the Icec, such as the one that measures the ‘Companies’ Investment Level’, have continued to improve, indicating that, in practice, the economy it’s growing up”. In the monthly variation, this component increased by 3.4% and already totals 117.7 points. Compared to the same period last year, the observed increase is 25.4%.

With regard to the current economy, the survey indicators, according to the president of Fecomércio-MT, José Wenceslau de Souza Júnior, reflect the risk of high inflation in the country and, consequently, higher interest rates. “The component ‘Current Economic Conditions’ suffered a big drop in October, that is, the specter of inflation and high interest rates create a negative expectation and this reflects on the level of confidence of the entrepreneur,” stated Wenceslau Júnior.

The drop in the component was 12% in the monthly variation, reaching 98.5 points, remaining in the zone of dissatisfaction on the part of entrepreneurs, which highlights the complaints of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions for entrepreneurs. Even so, there was an improvement in the year-on-year comparison, going from 69 points to the current 98.5 points, up 42.7%.

The S do Comércio System, composed of Fecomércio, Sesc, Senac and IPF in Mato Grosso, is chaired by José Wenceslau de Souza Júnior. The entity is affiliated with the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), which is under the command of José Roberto Tadros.

