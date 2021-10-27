Copom: after the IPCA-15, economists see chances for the Selic to rise above 1.5 points at this Wednesday’s meeting

SAO PAULO – If the expectation for the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) was already an acceleration in the rate of increase of the Selic, to between 1.25 and 1.5 percentage points, amidst the scenario of fiscal deterioration with the dribble in the spending ceiling announced last week by the government, the possibility of an even more expressive rise gained strength this Tuesday (26).

This is because it was released this Tuesday morning, on the eve of the Central Bank meeting, the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) for October, which rose 1.20% in October compared to September, being the highest change for the month since 1995 (1.34%), and the largest monthly change since February 2016 (1.42%). The number was more than expected, with the Refinitiv consensus projecting a 0.97% rise on a monthly basis.

According to Tatiana Nogueira, an economist at XP, the IPCA-15 shows inflation pressured both by the ongoing transfers of high production costs and by the effect of the acceleration of service prices.

As a result, the house’s projection for the October IPCA, which was 0.77%, moved to an increase of 1.06%. The projection for 2021 went from 9.1% to 9.5%. In 2022, the expectation remains at 5.2%.

Items such as rent, airfare, accommodation, hairdressing, among others, had much higher price increases than expected.

Last week, it is worth mentioning, XP revised its projections for interest rate hikes, now expecting two increases of 1.5 percentage points in the Copom meetings tomorrow and December, from 1 point before. Thus, the interest would reach the end of 2021 at 9.25%. For 2022, the house estimates two rate hikes, of 1 point and 0.75 point, and a Selic rate of 11% at the end of the cycle and at the end of next year.

Also last week, Barclays had raised its rate increase forecast from 1 percentage point to 1.5 percentage point, also raising the terminal interest rate estimate from 9.25% to 9.75%.

“In Brazil, growing uncertainty over fiscal policy in 2022 due to proposed changes to the spending ceiling will likely exacerbate Copom’s assessment of upside risks to inflation at Wednesday’s meeting,” wrote analysts at Barclays Roberto Secemski, Alejandro Arreaza, Pilar Tavella and Nestor Rodriguez.

After the IPCA-15, however, the institution also highlighted that it sees “upside risks” in its projection of an increase in the Selic rate for next Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs, in a Tuesday afternoon report, pointed out that, with the IPCA-15 of October, with core and services inflation significantly above expectations, adding to the more deteriorated macro scenario and the fall of the real, it expects that o Copom accelerate the rate of increase in rates to at least 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% per year.

However, in addition, it assesses a 20% probability of an even greater rise in the Selic in tomorrow’s meeting, between 1.75 points and 2 percentage points.

In a scenario of deteriorating inflation expectations, while the bank’s base case is up 1.5 points, it assesses some probability that the BC may deliver a ‘hawkish’ surprise [mais dura] for the market to better anchor expectations and thus raise interest rates by 1.75 points (possibly up to 2 points) to 8%, suggesting the possibility of another high of the same magnitude at the December meeting (to 9.75%).

“In our assessment, the risk-reward ratio between growth and inflation with a high of 1.75 points is not unfavorable and may eventually reduce the need for a more aggressive response in 2022, particularly if a more anticipated trajectory of the Selic starts to aim for inflation projected below the target in 2023”, assesses Alberto Ramos, head of economic research for Latin America at Goldman.

For Gustavo Cruz, chief strategist at RB Investimentos, the IPCA-15 puts more pressure on the Central Bank, since it is difficult to believe that the monetary authority will have good enough communication to deliver a rise of less than 1.5 points without bringing it stress to the market.

According to him, the market was already expecting the IPCA to be driven by transport, fuel and electricity. However, the participation of the airline industry in the rise in the index, with tickets being on average 30% more expensive, was a surprise.

Core averages rose 0.82% month-on-month and underlying services rose 0.66%, both well above expectations.

“Inflation pressures are unlikely to cool quickly and further strong increases are likely to occur in the coming months. This surprise in the preview of inflation should also pressure the Copom to raise the Selic by 1.5 percentage points”, reinforces Rio Bravo.

Daycoval Asset also projects a 1.5-point increase in the Selic rate at the next Copom meeting and a year-end rate of 9.25%.

Itaú also sees an increase to 7.75% in interest rates, noting that the recent increase in the domestic risk premium could cause a further deterioration in inflation expectations, thus giving rise to a damage control posture, which implies a more timely adjustment of monetary policy.

“In its communication, we hope that the committee will signal another increase of the same magnitude for the next meeting, in December, and that it will reinforce the alert about the need to reduce uncertainty about fiscal prospects, which was already indicated as a source of asymmetry in the balance of risks for inflation”, the economists assess.

For the bank, the authorities must also repeat the message that the Selic rate will go up to the level necessary to bring the

inflation to the target in the relevant horizon for monetary policy, with greater focus on 2022. Given the context of change in the fiscal regime, this will imply, in the view of analysts, a Selic rate of 11.25% at the end of the monetary tightening cycle in March 2022.

Credit Suisse changed its projections and if, last week, it started to project a 1.25-point increase in the Selic rate amidst the fiscal deterioration, now it also projects a 1.5-point advance at this Wednesday’s meeting.

“At that point we argued that, without a strong and credible government commitment to the 2022 spending ceiling, risk aversion could continue to worsen and the BC would probably need to raise interest rates by more than 1.25 points to stem the deterioration in expectations of inflation. We believe that the conditions to limit a further acceleration in the tightening pace have not been met. In our opinion, the higher neutral rates caused by the weakening of the fiscal framework and the worsening balance of risks for inflation will make the BC increase the Selic more quickly and to

a higher terminal rate in order to limit the increase in inflation expectations”, point out the Swiss bank’s economists.

At the next meetings, the projection is that the BC will also raise interest rates by 1.5 point in December, 1 point in February 2022, 0.75 point in March and 0.5 point in May of next year. With that, the Selic rate would go to 9.25% at the end of 2021 and to 11.5% at the end of 2022.

Inflation projections were also revised. “With the surprise of the IPCA-15 and the readjustment announced on Monday in fuel prices, we are revising our forecast for the IPCA from 9.1% to 9.8% for 2021. For 2022, we are revising our forecast of 5.5 % to 5.8% due to the higher expectation of the impact of inflationary inertia”, they point out.

Citi also sees a 1.5-point rise at this meeting and expects the BC to announce another rise of the same magnitude at its December monetary policy meeting, with the Selic rate expected to reach 11% a year at the end of the current tightening cycle. , next year.

“Inflationary pressures remain rife, becoming more widespread and persistent than previously thought,” said the bank.

