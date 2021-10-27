Copom Options: Selic should go up 1.5 point but there is plenty of room for surprises

(COUNTY OF FARIA LIMA) – The Copom Options market points to a great chance of the Selic going up 1.5 percentage points at today’s (October 27) Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, but it also shows that there is a significant margin for “surprises”, with a much stronger rally. This was the theme of Coffee & Stocks this Wednesday.

According to the closing prices of the last trading session of B3, the contract that prices an increase of 1.5 pp in Selic closed at 49.00 – that is, the market places 49% probability of this scenario happening. Then appears the contract that provides 2 pp of highs, which closed at 23.00 (23% chance). It is worth noting that contracts that show a high of 2 points or more add up to a total 36% probability of happening, with the option that shows a high of 3 points, closing at 3.09 in the last trading session (ie, 3.09% chance happen). All quotes are on the B3 page – click here to access it.

Just remembering that at the last meeting, 45 days ago, the Selic rose 1 percentage point, going to 6.25% per year. Today’s decision will be announced around 6:30 pm (Brasília time).

we talk with Thiago Albano, head of all XP institutional macro tables. He told how the market was moving during these 45 days and why there was a “great opportunity” that was seized by investors last week, before the worsening political climate and the announcement that will culminate in the spending ceiling burst.

Check out the full interview in the video above or directly on our Youtube channel (link here)

COPOM OPTIONS: How does it work?

Each contract indicates the probability of what Copom will do with Selic on the day of the meeting (raise, cut or maintain interest) and all these contracts expire on the day of the respective meeting.

Contracts trade between R$0.01 and R$99.99, where each cent indicates the probability of this event happening. Example: a contract negotiated to BRL 80.00 indicates that there is 80% probability of that event happen.

On the day after the Copom meeting, the contract that “got it right” what happened with the Selic will be worth R$ 100.00, while all other contracts referring to that meeting will turn to dust (or zero reais).

Each 1 unit is traded in lots of 100 contracts. Using the same numbers as the example above, if you buy 1 unit of a Copom option that is worth R$ 80.00, you will have to pay BRL 8,000 (R$80 per option x 100 contracts).

If Copom does what this option is pricing in, it will become worth BRL 100.00 on the day following the decision – that is, your BRL 8,000.00 will become BRL 10,000.00 (The account does not consider operating costs and income tax, which is 15% on the operating profit). If any other scenario happens, all your invested capital will turn to dust – you lose R$8,000.

“CODE” OF COPOM OPTIONS IN B3

Each contract has 13 letters and numbers in its composition. Taking as an example the contract most likely to occur this week, which is the 150 basis points high: his code on B3 is CPMV21C101500, Where:

CPM = is the name of the option, and it never changes. Designates Copom.

= is the name of the option, and it never changes. Designates Copom. V = month of meeting according to B3 language. The letters are the same as those used in futures contracts (in this case November).

= month of meeting according to B3 language. The letters are the same as those used in futures contracts (in this case November). 21 = year of meeting.

= year of meeting. Ç = type of meeting (C for ordinary, P for extraordinary). As we have not had an extraordinary meeting since 2002, it is more common to see contracts with the letter C.

= type of meeting (C for ordinary, P for extraordinary). As we have not had an extraordinary meeting since 2002, it is more common to see contracts with the letter C. 101500 = the last 6 numbers will indicate the “bet” of this option for the Copom decision. The numbers start from 100,000 (one hundred thousand), where 100000 indicates “Maintenance of the Selic”, and any number above or below that indicates a rise or fall in the Selic. In the example above (101500), the contract indicates an increase of 150 basis points.

An option that signals a 50bps increase would end at 100500, while a contract that indicates a 25bps decline would end up at 099750.

HOW TO BUY THESE OPTIONS?

You can buy direct from your broker’s home broker, but as the market is still growing among individual investors, your broker may not yet allow you to trade this alone. If this happens, contact your broker’s service channel directly.

More information: B3 has a page on the website focused on Copom options.

