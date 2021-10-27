Corinthians closes a million dollar deal and settles four player agents’ lawsuits

Corinthians entered into an agreement with De Faro Caraciolo Advogados to settle four lawsuits filed against the club. The lawsuits refer to debts with businessmen from Sornoza, Matheus Pereira and Maycon.

According to the UOL Sport, Corinthians will pay R$ 3,111,408.40 and get rid of debts. The money is already in possession of the São Paulo Court of Justice.

With the agreement signed with the office and the payment guarantee, the lawyers gave a discount of approximately 15% in relation to the total amount charged to the club. Timão also gets rid of shares, interest, fines and avoids further blocking of its revenues.

It is worth noting that the club will not need to disburse any amount from its coffers. Payment will be made with amounts already raised in the processes as soon as the judges of each of the four actions ratify the agreement.

Corinthians confirmed the agreement in a note saying that “it made agreements to close the four processes in progress for the amounts already deposited in the records, with the withdrawal of requests for any differences”.

These values, which are already in the possession of the Justice, come from:

TV Globo (fund for broadcasting rights): R$3,452,677.10;

Ambev: R$ 108,215.52;

Positive: R$16,250.00;

Division of payments to entrepreneurs and lawyers

Regarding the renewal with Corinthians and, later, the sale of Maycon to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, Timão will pay R$ 1,480,957.47 to entrepreneurs Bruno and Fulvio Misorelli. Both from B2F Marketing Esportivo LTDA.

GT Sports Assessoria Esportiva, owned by businessman Thiago Ferro, responsible for the sale of Matheus Pereira to Empoli, in Italy, will receive R$ 400 thousand. Escansette Sports LTDA, owned by businessman Bernardo Escansette, is entitled to R$ 486,339.72 for the image rights owed by the club to Sornoza, lent by Timão to Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador.

There is still a portion of the De Faro Caraciolo Advogados office. The office should receive R$743,111.27 for services provided to businessmen in the four lawsuits against Corinthians.

