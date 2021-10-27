Corinthians sentenced by Justice in third to the filed by FAAP; see the details

Corinthians was sued by the Federation of Professional Athletes Associations for the third time in court, which once again condemned the club. The current action refers to a debt of R$457,176.76 for not being transferred to FAAP in the period from March 17, 2020 to January 10, 2021.

O My Timon had access to this process filed by the entity. According to judge Luciano Gonçalves Paes Leme, of the 3rd Civil Court of São Paulo, FAAP should have received a percentage of 0.5% of the salary of each of the Corinthians players, totaling R$ 457,176.76.

This payment was provided for by law in the period. Example: if an athlete received R$ 100,000 monthly, the club would have to transfer R$ 500 to FAAP monthly. Since January 11, 2021, a new law (14,117/2020) passed in Congress revoked the previous law that motivated actions of this type.

“The default situation was not even questioned by the defendant, who did not challenge, furthermore, the accuracy of the calculations prepared by the plaintiff. In this path, it is necessary to accept, in its fullness, the conviction. order the defendant to pay the plaintiff R$ 457,176.76, plus monetary correction according to the TJSP practical table… and late payment interest of 1% per month, of the summons. I also condemn the defendant in the payment of the costs, of the procedural expenses and fees of the plaintiff’s lawyers, arbitrated in 10% of the conviction in cash, in view of the ordinary complexity of the dispute, the nature and economic dimension of the case, the acts performed and the degree of zeal demonstrated”, wrote the Magistrate.

Corinthians can appeal this first decision by judge Luciano Gonçalves Paes Leme, of the 3rd Civil Court of São Paulo.

The other two actions

R$ 1,717,922.82

In August of this year, judge Evandro Carlos de Oliveira, of the 7th Public Finance Court, authorized the pledge of Corinthians’ credits in the FPF, CBF, Globo and Globosat in the amount of R$ 1,717,922.82. The entity filed a lawsuit claiming that, between April 2016 and March 2020, the club failed to pass on the percentage of 0.5% of the salary of each of its players. When filing the lawsuit, the Federation of Professional Athletes Associations asked for reimbursement of approximately R$ 1.2 million, which was increased due to interest, corrections and legal fees. The procedural rite follows in court. More details on here.

BRL 174 thousand

In September this year, judge Rubens Pedreiro Lopes, of the 4th Civil Court, sentenced Corinthians to pay R$ 174 thousand to the Federation of Professional Athletes Associations. The information was released by GE in season. The value refers to the percentage of 0.8% of sales of defender Pedro Henrique and forward Gustagol. At the time, the Pelé Law determined that FAAP, as a social assistance entity for athletes, was entitled to receive 0.8% of the total value of athlete transfers, whether national or international. As stated above, since January 11, 2021, a new law (14,117/2020) passed in Congress revoked the previous law that required clubs to make transfers of this type. More details on here.

