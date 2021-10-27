Corinthians sentenced by Justice to indemnify Luidy, who never took the field; see details

The Labor Court sentenced Corinthians, in the first instance, to indemnify striker Luidy who, between January 2017 and December 2020, was under contract with the club – a lawsuit was filed in February. The player never took the field during the four years of bonding.

The portal My Timon had access to the lawsuit filed by Luidy’s lawyer, which charges pending salaries, non-payment of vacations, Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) not deposited by the club, severance pay, fines, interest and monetary corrections, in addition to legal fees. The lawyers gave the case an initial amount of R$724,051.65.

In the sentence, in the first instance, judge Lucy Guidolin Brisolla, of the 23rd Labor Court of São Paulo, fixed the sentence of Corinthians at R$ 700 thousand. It is appealable. The magistrate detailed the amounts to be paid by the club as follows:

Second installment of the 13th salary of 2019, in the amount of R$30,000.00;

Differences in salaries for the months of March (BRL 24,965.07), May (BRL 17,500.00), June (BRL 17,500.00) and July (BRL 17,500.00), all in 2020;

The amounts discounted from the salary of December 2019, in the total amount of BRL 59,945.07;

Severance payments: salary balance for December 2020, 13th salary for 2020 and the constitutional third of the 2020 vacation;

50% fine on the value of severance pay;

Fine corresponding to a claimant’s salary;

Compensation equivalent to missing land deposits;

Default interest, monetary correction, tax and social security discounts, under the terms of the reasoning;

Costs for the defendant, in the amount of R$14,000.00, calculated on the value of the conviction;

The defendant must bear the fees of the plaintiff’s lawyer.

Judge Lucy Guidolin Brisolla also says that “the respective amounts (not defined above) shall be determined in the settlement of the sentence by calculation, observing the limits of the reasoning, an integral part of this provision”. The fixed amount is R$700 thousand.

In four years, no game and a million dollar expense

Luidy was under contract for four years and never wore the Corinthians shirt. The club, however, spent money both to bring him in and to keep him linked, as required by law.

Regarding salaries, Luidy’s lawyer’s initial petition to court confirms that the attacker earned R$40,000 monthly in the first season (2017), plus R$10,000 each subsequent year (2018, 2019 and 2020). After four years, the total amount for this 52-month contract – including 13th salaries – was R$2.8 million.

It is noteworthy that the player’s salary was divided between monthly remuneration (85%) and advertising/sports material (15%). All attorney requests described above, however, are based on the full fee (100%).

Luidy was hired in December 2016, with the endorsement of Roberto de Andrade (then president) and Eduardo Ferreira (then soccer director) Daniel Augusto Jr. / Corinthians Agency

In addition to salaries, Corinthians spent money on economic rights. At the time, the CRB announced that Corinthians paid R$1.2 million for 70% – Alvinegra board claimed a third of that amount. The hiring was made in December 2016, with the approval of Eduardo Ferreira (then football director) and Roberto de Andrade (then president).

Luidy’s relationship with Corinthians ended on December 31, 2020 without having taken the club’s shirt on the pitch. (see loan sequence below). The striker, who is 25 years old, now plays for the Confiança team, from Alagoas.

Remember Luidy’s saga after training for a few days at the Corinthians CT and starting to borrow

April 2017: the player is loaned to Figueirense until the end of the season;

the player is loaned to Figueirense until the end of the season; Beginning of 2018: loan to Ceará. In the same year, a new transfer, now to São Bento-SP;

loan to Ceará. In the same year, a new transfer, now to São Bento-SP; 2019: Luidy started and ended the season on loan to the same club, in this case, Londrina;

Luidy started and ended the season on loan to the same club, in this case, Londrina; 2020: attacker did the opposite. Still linked to Corinthians, Luidy was loaned to CRB, where he played in the B Series of the Brazilian Nationals;

attacker did the opposite. Still linked to Corinthians, Luidy was loaned to CRB, where he played in the B Series of the Brazilian Nationals; 2021: no longer linked to Corinthians, he filed a lawsuit in the first months of the year.

