Coup in Sudan: four questions to understand the political crisis

Protesters wield the Sudan flag in the capital Khartoum to denounce the arrests carried out by the army on 25 October 2021.

Protesters in support of civilian leaders took to the streets of the capital Khartoum on 25 October 2021

The military coup that took place in Sudan on Monday (25/10) dissolved the government and arrested Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok. This is the latest political crisis in a country that has been experiencing a turbulent period for some years.

In addition to political tensions, the economy of Sudan, the third largest country in Africa, is in a deep crisis, with high inflation and shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

The coup has alarmed international powers that have only recently established diplomatic relations with Sudan after years of isolation.

Below we have compiled some points you need to know about the military coup in Sudan.