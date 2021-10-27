Coup in Sudan: four questions to understand the political crisis

8 hours ago

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Protesters in support of civilian leaders took to the streets of the capital Khartoum on 25 October 2021

The military coup that took place in Sudan on Monday (25/10) dissolved the government and arrested Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok. This is the latest political crisis in a country that has been experiencing a turbulent period for some years.

In addition to political tensions, the economy of Sudan, the third largest country in Africa, is in a deep crisis, with high inflation and shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

The coup has alarmed international powers that have only recently established diplomatic relations with Sudan after years of isolation.

Below we have compiled some points you need to know about the military coup in Sudan.

What is the background to the scam?

Military and civilian leaders have shared power since August 2019, after then Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir was ousted. He was accused of authoritarianism.

Bashir was overthrown by the military, but street demonstrations demanded the return of a civilian government. The military was then forced to negotiate a plan aimed at moving to a democratic regime.

Under that bill, the country should now be in a period of transition, with civilians and military leaders running Sudan through a joint committee known as the Sovereign Council.

But the two groups are publicly in conflict.

What is behind the political tension?

The transitional government’s military leaders demanded reforms from their civilian counterparts and called for the replacement of the prime minister’s office. The maneuver was considered a coup by civilian leaders.

There have been several failed coups since 2019, the most recent one last month.

The main civilian figure, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, has linked the movement to Bashir’s loyal supporters – many of whom say they are embedded in the armed forces, security services and other state institutions.

In recent weeks, pro-army protesters have invaded the capital, Khartoum. On the other hand, there were also large spontaneous protests in support of the prime minister.

Pro-military protesters accused the government of failing to resolve the country’s problems.

Hamdok had implemented some unpopular measures to try to reform the economy, such as a reduction in fuel subsidies.

Sudan’s political weakness has a long precedent, however.

In previous decades, the fragmentation of political parties and their inability to build consensus paved the way for attempts to seize power through military coups. The attempts to break up had as a pretext the “restoration of order”, as regional analyst Magdi Abdelhadi writes.

Today, in Sudan, there are at least 80 political parties.

This broad partisanship troubled the Sovereign Council: internal divisions between the military and civilian camps hampered any political consensus.

What is happening now?

The head of the Sovereign Council made a speech announcing a state of emergency and the dissolution of the government cabinet and the council itself.

General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan also said that general elections will be held in July 2023.

Prime Minister Hamdok was reportedly arrested by soldiers on Monday, along with several other ministers. The headquarters of the state TV and radio network was taken over by the military, according to local information.

Internet use was also restricted.

The African Union, the UN and the European Union, as well as the Arab League and the United States, expressed “deep concern” at Monday’s military coup.

What can happen next?

The coup is not necessarily a “closed deal”, suggests political analyst Alex de Waal, given Sudan’s “tremendous capacity for civic mobilization”.

“Whenever the military tried to overstep the limit, the mobilization in the streets pulled them back. I suspect that’s what we’ll see now,” he told the BBC.

According to the Sudan Information Ministry’s Facebook page, the prime minister asked people to demonstrate in support of the government.

Photos and reports show protesters gathering in Khartoum. Military troops were also deployed to repress the acts.

In June 2019, before the democratic transition was agreed upon, soldiers opened fire on protesters in Khartoum, killing at least 87 people.

Memories of this massacre are in the minds of the population as the two sides clash.