Couple with two children and average income in SP can only buy property with more than 40m² far from the Center, research shows | São Paulo

A survey by the market intelligence platform Urbit showed that the median income of a couple with two children in the city of São Paulo it is not enough for the purchase of a property in no downtown neighborhood expanded. With high prices in the most central neighborhoods, the families in search of their own home resort to peripheral regions to finance the first apartment.

The study showed that the offer of apartments over 40m² and priced below R$ 190,000 is concentrated in the extreme of the East Zone of the capital. Other than that, there is also availability in some points spaced out in the North Zone and in the region of Capão Redondo, in the South Zone (see the points on the map below).

The research found that the median income of a couple with two children is R$ 3,887 in the capital, and that a property suitable for this type of family must be over 40m². Income is considered enough to buy an apartment of up to R$190 millionl, according to the consultancy’s calculations. Prices take into account advertisements for the sale of used apartments in all regions of the city.

One of the neighborhoods with the highest offer of apartments below R$ 190,000 and above 40m² was José Bonifácio, on the outskirts of Itaquera, in the East Zone. In this region, the average value of a two-bedroom apartment was R$ 170 thousand, according to the study.

A few kilometers away, around the Itaquera station of the Metro Line 3-Red, the average price was higher: around R$ 247,950, on average, for a two-bedroom property. The difference shows how proximity to public transport makes the average price more expensive even outside the center.

The high cost of real estate in the expanded center of the capital makes many families have to look for alternatives away from the workplace when purchasing their own home.

This was the case of coordinator Guilherme Ferreira, who was looking for an apartment to buy, together with his girlfriend, in the South Zone of the city.

After the search, he ended up opting for a property in Vila Guilherme, in the North Zone of the capital, which is far from his place of work, in Morumbi, in the South Zone of the capital.

“We realized that we could find affordable options from 60m² to 70m² in the North Zone, and not in the Center. The same amount we paid in Vila Guilherme, would be enough to buy just one studio in the central region,” said Ferreira.

During his research, Ferreira found properties with affordable prices mainly in neighborhoods in the North Zone, such as Vila Gustavo, Tucuruvi and Vila Guilherme, and also in the East Zone. In neighborhoods close to his place of work or in the expanded downtown area, only apartments with a smaller footprint were within his budget.

“Either we lived close to work, but in a much more modest apartment, which would not meet our needs, or we could use the same amount in a not so central area, but with a better price”, added Ferreira.

The distance from the home to the Center directly affects the search for a place in the labor market. Those looking for a job in the Sé region are 290 times more likely to be hired than those looking for a job in regions like Anhanguera, in the North Zone and Iguatemi, in the East Zone of the capital, according to data from the Rede Nossa São Paulo Inequality Map released this Tuesday (26).

According to economist Vinicius Oike, responsible for the Urbit study, the imbalance between the population’s average income and market prices means that the offer of more affordable properties is concentrated far from the center.

Even so, the values ​​practiced in the market make even the apartments on the outskirts inaccessible for a good part of the population.

“What we see is that for those with average income, it is very difficult to get access to housing without a very ambitious stimulus program, such as Minha Casa Minha Vida. The market alone will hardly be able to provide housing for these people, because she has a very low income. The median income, despite being median, is low,” explained Oike.

“It is an issue that spills over to other aspects of society. In part, income inequality reinforces housing inequality. The low-income family will only manage to settle in the periphery,” added the economist.

The researcher explained that, within the expanded center, the vast majority of properties costing less than R$ 190,000 are flats, studios and hotel rooms that are typically considered investments and not housing. Due to the size, smaller than 40m², they are not usually sought after by families.

“These are very small units, in buildings with various facilities, and they are usually well located. Sometimes they are used as temporary housing, or for rent,” said Oike.

The survey also highlighted that there are properties with a cost below R$ 190,000 that are not included in the study because they are traded in the informal market, that is, they do not appear in online advertisements. This is what happens, for example, in the far south of the capital.

However, most of these properties have some type of irregularity, which explains the below-average price and the absence of digital ads.

“There are many levels of irregularity. Some of these properties are unlicensed, others are not up to date with documentation, and some are actually located on illegal land, in areas of environmental protection, for example,” said Oike.

The consultancy’s research showed that the income of a couple with two children would need to be 100% committed over 23 years for the purchase of an average property in the capital. If the family uses only 30% of the monthly income, it would be necessary 78 years to buy their own house.

The time needed to pay for the house varies according to the region of the city. To buy in Bela Vista, downtown, the same family would need to save 100% of their salary for 35 years – or 119 years using 30% of the monthly family income, the maximum percentage of income commitment accepted by banking institutions in real estate financing.

At Casa Verde, in the North Zone, the time needed drops to 16 years using the entire salary, or 55 years using just under a third of the family income.

The study also calculated the accessibility of home ownership for those who live alone, a profile that has become more common in recent years. In this case, the median income is R$2,390 in the capital, and the purchasing power is sufficient for a property of up to R$120,000, according to the consultancy.

With this monthly income, the time required for a single person to buy an apartment is 169 months (14 years), if the salary is 100% used to pay for the property.

With a commitment of 30% of individual income to pay for the property, the average term in the capital rises to 562 months, or just under 47 years.