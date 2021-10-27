Covid-19: Brazil registers 442 deaths and more than 13 thousand cases in 24 hours

Brazil registered 442 deaths and 13,424 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Tuesday (26), the moving averages of deaths and infections were at 342 and 12,015, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 606,246 deaths and 21,748,984 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Admission for Covid-19

Nine out of ten patients hospitalized by Covid-19 failed to take the two doses of vaccine against the coronavirus, according to a survey by the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas. Read more.

With the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, the state of São Paulo registered a drop in hospitalizations due to the disease. According to data from the State Department of Health, with information from the SIVEP-Gripe system, and analyzed by the production of CNN, notifications of hospitalizations by Covid-19 dropped 55.8% in October compared to September. Read more.

Pfizer Vaccine for Children

Vaccine consultants from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US food and drug agency, voted on Tuesday to recommend authorization for emergency use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 . Read more.

death records

Russia on Tuesday reported 1,106 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, amid a surge in new cases that prompted authorities to re-impose partial blockade measures. Ukraine has recorded a daily record of 734 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the local Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Read more.