Covid-19: Study Shows Ivermectin Caused Mental Confusion and Other Symptoms in Patients | Brazil

Published 10/26/2021 5:09 PM

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that the administration of ivermectin in the treatment of covid-19 in the United States intoxicated patients, leading them to serious side effects such as mental confusion, lack of coordination of body movements and even seizures. .

Ivermectin is part of the covid kit – a group of drugs that have no proven efficacy against the disease, but that were widely publicized, prescribed and supported even by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

The researchers followed 21 people who came in contact with the Oregon Poisoning Center in Portland, USA, reporting side effects. Eleven of them used the drug to prevent covid, others to treat symptoms.

Six were hospitalized, four were admitted to the ICU and four had gastrointestinal problems. Three reported mental confusion, two, lack of coordination of movements and weakness, two others had hypotension and one, seizures. Symptoms did not take long to appear: it only took two hours after taking a large dose of the drug.

“There is no good evidence that [a ivermectina] can prevent or treat covid-19,” said Robert Hendrickson, one of the authors of the research, University of Health and Science of Oregon. “But it can cause toxicity, and it caused toxicity when used for that specific reason,” he added.

In six people, symptoms developed gradually as doses were being ingested. In the United States, prescriptions for the substance, originally approved to treat parasitic infections, increased from 3,600 a week to 88,000.