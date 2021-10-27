Covid: Brazil has 409 deaths in 24 hours; average is below 400 by the 15th day – 10/26/2021

Brazil registered 409 new deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With the update, the moving average stood at 342, completing 15 consecutive days below 400. The numbers were obtained by the press consortium, of which the UOL it is part of the state health secretariats.

Despite this, the current average is 7% higher than 14 days ago — which still indicates a stable trend. The change from the number two weeks ago has not been positive since Sept. 27, when it was 1%. Yesterday, for example, the variation was -8%.

The moving average is considered the best indicator to analyze the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. It is calculated based on data from the last seven days.

This number is then compared to the same index 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

In all, 606,293 Brazilians have died from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nine states showed a downward trend in the moving average of deaths today, while another nine rose. Eight and the Federal District remained stable.

Of the regions, only the Midwest had a drop, with -17%. North (18%) and South (59%) presented high. The others remained stable: Northeast (14%) and Southeast (-5%).

Another 13,414 cases of the new coronavirus were also registered. There are 21,748,303 confirmed diagnoses since March 2020.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-11%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-12%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-2%)

São Paulo: stable (-5%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (-2%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (18%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-11%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-34%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-50%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (49%)

Santa Catarina: high (17%)

Ministry Data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil registered 442 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 606,246 deaths from the disease across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 13,424 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 21,748,984 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, 20,944,087 recovered cases of the disease have been reported to date, with another 198,651 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.