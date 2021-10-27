‘Covid Kit’: City Halls Continue to Purchase Ineffective Medicines | Policy

Isabela Silveira ‘Covid Kit’: City Halls Continue to Purchase Ineffective Medicines

Even after proving that the so-called ‘Kit Covid’ has ineffective medicines in combating the new coronavirus, City Halls around the country continued to purchase the medicines. This is the case of the municipalities of Redenção-PA, Passo Fundo-RS, Campo Maior-PI and Araputanga-MT. The information is from the Uol portal.

These cities – located in the North, Northeast, Midwest and South regions – concluded their bidding processes in June, that is, after the World Health Organization (WHO) did not recommend the use of these drugs.

In the contracts, there are permissions for the acquisition to be carried out according to the demand of the local health system. According to the organization ‘Transparência Brasil’, 49 city halls carried out the purchase process of the ‘Kit Covid’ in the first half of this year. Only in Rio Grande do Sul, 40 city halls were identified that bought the ineffective medicines – with values ​​that add up to around R$ 768 thousand.

In Redenção, the tender reached almost R$ 1 million – a total of R$ 901,000 – and foresees the delivery, by the end of the year, of 900 thousand tablets of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc. With that amount, each resident could receive up to nine pills.

João Lucimar Borges, municipal secretary of Health in Redenção and councilor elected by the PSD, claimed not to remember the bidding process. “I need to check, but I know we’re not using hydroxychloroquine anymore. When there was all the discussion about the drug, we sat down with the technical team and decided to take it out of the kit. Azithromycin and zinc I’m sure we’re distributing. Ivermectin I need to check. “.

After a few hours, the politician said again that he had talked to an infectious disease specialist in the ministry and explained the action. “When I took over in January, there was a huge spike in cases. Everyone was trying to get attached to something sometimes [o kit] it was even a psychological thing for people. Now, we are evolving.”