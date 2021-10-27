CPI asks for breach of telematic secrecy of Bolsonaro

(Brazil Agency)

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Covid’s CPI in the Senate approved this Tuesday (26) the request for breach of telematic confidentiality by President Jair Bolsonaro, days after he broadcast false news on social networks in connection with vaccines against the coronavirus to AIDS.

The application approved on Tuesday, the day senators must vote on the final report of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), asks that the president’s confidential data since April 2020 be forwarded to the Attorney General (PGR) and the Supreme Court Federal Court (STF).

The breach of telematic confidentiality requires that Google, Facebook, and Twitter send information such as connection records, Android information (IMEI) and registration data, in addition to the full copy of all content stored on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. It also asks that access to the president’s accounts be suspended.

On another front, the application asks the Federal Senate’s Advocacy to represent the STF and the PGR asking for the investigation of Bolsonaro and the banning of his accounts on social networks.

According to the document, the legal action aims to make him withdraw on a national television, denying the correlation between the vaccine against Covid-19 and the emergence of AIDS, under penalty of a daily personal fine of R$ 50 thousand per day and non-compliance with a court decision.

“We can no longer tolerate this type of behavior, which is why we need energetic and immediate measures to enable the investigation and accountability of the President of the Republic under the terms of the Constitution for acts that violate public policies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic”, argued the vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), author of the application.

“Thus, among the imperative measures, it is necessary to break the telematic confidentiality of the social networks of the President of the Republic, indicated above, the provisional suspension of access to the respective profiles in order to avoid the destruction of evidence, and the retraction by the of the President of the Republic, measures that I now require”, added Randolfe.

On Monday, Facebook and YouTube took down the video of Bolsonaro’s last weekly live, after the president stated in the broadcast that people vaccinated against Covid-19 “are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) much faster than than expected”.

Last Thursday’s live is no longer in the archive with all the president’s other videos on the platform. Facebook said on Monday, through its press office, that its policies “do not allow for claims that Covid-19 vaccines kill or can cause serious harm to people.”

Alphabet’s YouTube reported that it also removed the video in question “for violating our medical misinformation guidelines on Covid-19 by claiming that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases.”

YouTube added that its guidelines “are in line with the guidance of local and global health authorities, and we update our policies as the guidance changes.

