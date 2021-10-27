CPI removes senator Luis Carlos Heinze from the list of requests for indictment | Covid’s CPI

On Tuesday (26) Covid’s CPI removed the name of senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) from the list of requests for indictment in the Commission’s final report.

The decision was taken by the rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-RS) at the request of Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE), who had asked for the inclusion of Heinze in the early morning. The retreat came after the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), suggested that the senators reevaluate the indictment proposal.

In a note sent to the press, Pacheco said that he never interfered and would not interfere in the work of the CPI, but stressed that he considered a “excess” the inclusion of the senator in the final report. Government senators also protested and called on Renan to review the measure.

Alessandro Vieira stated that, by asking for the removal of Heinze’s name from the list of those indicted, he was surrendering to the understanding of the majority of senators.

Vieira also said that he disagreed with the interpretation, but that he requested the withdrawal so as not to “put at risk any part” of the service provided by the CPI.

“You don’t spend a good candle on a bad deceased. This CPI did a job, provided a very relevant service to Brazil. At this point, I can’t put any part of that service at risk on behalf of yet another irresponsible congressman. So I ask for yours. Your excellency, make the withdrawal [do nome do senador Heinze dos indiciados]”, said senator Alessandro Vieira.

Heinze pins senators at Covid’s CPI: ‘Renan Calheiros’ assistants’

Over the six months of the CPI, Senator Heinze defended ineffective drugs for Covid-19 and released studies without scientific basis related to the disease. In the session this Tuesday (26), the request for indictment of the Gaucho congressman came at the time he presented an alternative vote to that of senator Renan Calheiros, rapporteur of the CPI.

Renan announces ‘present’ to Heinze: ‘he will be the 81st indictee of this commission’

In the “parallel” document, Heinze attacked the CPI, saying that the commission committed “obvious abuses”, and defended ineffective remedies.

Heinze also raised doubts about the origin of the new coronavirus and said the CPI ignored evidence that the proliferation of Covid-19 could be associated with an alleged “biological terrorism”.