Cristiano Ronaldo is in disagreement with United star, says newspaper | International

Last Sunday’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League exposed a troubled atmosphere in the Manchester United.

The British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’ reported internal problems experienced at the English club, which may be affecting the performance of the team and of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The vehicle points out that trust in the technician Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

is decreasing despite the fact that “personal contact with the players is good”. The name Antonio Conte appeals to the ‘Red Devils’ board to replace the Norwegian, but the decision has not yet been made.

would also be in trouble. According to the newspaper, the Portuguese star has had a falling out with striker Mason Greenwood, something his Manchester teammates have already noticed. “Greenwood has been one of the best players this season, but Ronaldo has been irritated by some of the decisions the striker makes on the field,” a source said.

If some athletes are happy with Solskjaer, this is not the case with defender Eric Bailly. The vehicle reveals that the Ivorian openly questioned the decision to “choose a defender who was not in shape” after the 4-2 loss to Leicester City, on the last 16th. match on the bench for English defender Harry Maguire, who had just trained for the match after being out for three weeks to treat an injury.