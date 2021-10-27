‘Cruise has reached a hole that no club has reached,’ says president

Since 2019, the year of Cruzeiro’s relegation, the club seems to live in an endless hole. Close to playing Series B for the third consecutive time, Fox, for not getting access once again, must have (at least) R$ 50 million in losses for 2022.

This is affirmed by the president of Cruzeiro himself, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues. In an interview with the ‘GE’, the agent declared that Cruzeiro has reached a level that no other institution had reached before. And he insists: the great heavenly problem is the lack of money.

“Without a doubt, Cruzeiro’s problem is money.

Sérgio, on the other hand, guaranteed up-to-date salaries at the club this week and also emphasized that the situation before his arrival was much worse. The president also made a point of remembering the blockages in account arising from the previous administration.

“Today, practically, we are going to reach a scenario where we practically equalized (salaries of) employees, Toca I, Toca II. Athletes, now, in 2021, this week, will also be up to date. Images are ok now. We’ve already spent 20 days straight with blocking in account. It’s complicated. We had almost R$ 10 million in blocking from managements prior to ours, which would be more than enough to keep salaries up to date with our administration.”