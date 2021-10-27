Cruzeiro becomes a company in December and will be purchased in the 1st quarter of 2022 – Jaeci Carvalho

In Brazil, the boards of Cruzeiro and Botafogo have already signed in favor, and, for sure, we will have all the other clubs on the same path (photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

Now official! Cruzeiro will become a Club-company in December, as soon as the Brazilian Championship ends. Who guarantees the CEO, Pedro Mesquita, of Banco de Investimentos at XP, one of the largest investment banks in Brazil, responsible for the main negotiations of the large groups in the world of Investment Bank, which already has 15 clients signed, in a confidentiality agreement, and in the first quarter of 2022, one of them will be chosen to be the owner of the Cruzeiro.

The club’s Deliberative Council has already voted in favor of transforming it into a company, and it is a process with no return: “What is happening now will be a radical change in the paradigm of Brazilian football. The Club-Company Law gives every club that has problems the possibility tax, debt or is in any series, is privatized.

In Brazil, the boards of Cruzeiro and Botafogo have already signed in favor, and, for sure, we will have all the other clubs on the same path. We’ve already talked to about 10 clubs, and we’re going to start Cruzeiro, as it has 9 million fans and this is a great attraction for any investor. I cannot give the names of the possible investors with whom XP Investimentos has already signed contracts, but Cruzeiro will be the first big club in Brazil and will become a company”, guarantees Pedro Mesquita.

He says that investors analyze the size of the club and its fans, and make the following comparison: “How much is a TV subscription that has 10 million subscribers worth? It’s worth a lot, of course. Just like Cruzeiro. There are 9 million customers” “, consumers, and this excites any investor. as happens in Europe, in big clubs, like Manchester City, United, and all that have owners and that have become world clubs, such is the visibility. And, it is worth remembering, that Cruzeiro has more fans than any club in England, therefore a giant of our football, and become a giant in the eyes of the world.”

Pedro Mesquita guarantees that XP Investimento is bringing investors from Europe, the Middle East and the United States to Brazil. “We have 15 investors that are in the process of analysis, interested in Cruzeiro. We will choose one of them, in the first quarter of next year. There is still no financial proposal, because we have not reached this stage. It will be between November and December. A, let’s analyze and choose the best one. We will choose not only in quantitative terms, the best proposal in terms of money, but also in terms of quality. The Cruise will be in great hands.”

XP CEO guarantees that he will make the best sale for the investor who has the best project for the club, football and money. “This new law gives us legal peace of mind. The investor who takes over the club will have a CEO who takes care of football, and the president, whoever he may be, will just be the guy in charge of the social club. He will have no interference in the soccer.

Remember that 20% of everything collected will be used to pay off the old debt. With a professional gesture at Cruzeiro, the revenue will be immense. Brazil is one of the biggest consumers in the world of football”.

Cruzeiro’s internationalization process will begin as soon as it is purchased by the investor. In other words, it will become a club in the world, where fans from different continents will be following it and connected to it. That’s how it works with the big clubs in Europe, and it won’t be different with Brazilian clubs. This is called modernization and professionalization. The deliberative councils of clubs will no longer be the whistleblower in football, as will presidents. Whoever rules football is the CEO chosen by the investor, period.

Pedro Mesquita says that the investor is unlikely to be Brazilian, and explains why: “the dollar is too high, it is bad for Brazilians to invest. Therefore, all 15 investors with whom we have already talked and signed the confidentiality agreement are outsiders, from the Europe, the Middle East and the United States, as I said above. They have a strong currency and a lot of investment capacity.” He guarantees that another 12 Brazilian clubs will become a company, and that that one will not do so, will be left behind, lost in time and space.

With the creation of the Clube-company, the investor will professionalize the club, with a reduced payroll, a giant marketing project, and will make it grow worldwide. “That’s what happened to English football clubs and other centers. City, United, Chelsea, Sahktar and others.

Cruzeiro is one of the 5 biggest clubs in Brazil, and will have its space in the world, and the investor is keeping an eye on customers, in the case of Cruzeiro, there are more than 9 million fans and consumers. The club will return to its best days, of balanced and profitable achievements and finances. We are very happy to kick off Brazilian football in a giant called Cruzeiro. The fan can be happy. Have a lot to celebrate. The transformation of Cruzeiro into a Club-company is a reality with no return”, concludes Pedro Mesquita.