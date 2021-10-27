Cruzeiro: President says that sequences by Fábio and Luxa are “well talked about”

The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, said that the renovations of Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Fábio are close to happening. In an interview with Globo Esporte program, the agent suggested that he should keep the duo at Toca da Raposa II in 2022.

“We are already well talked about, we have already talked a lot about the joint work for next year”, said the director.

The idea is that the 41-year-old goalkeeper and the coach are guaranteed to stay until the end of the season. The athlete has 969 games and dreams of reaching the thousandth with the club’s shirt. The coach, meanwhile, was hired last August and is trying to rescue the cast.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo is the sixth coach of Sérgio Santos Rodrigues’ administration. He has 17 games ahead of the team, with six wins, eight draws and two defeats.

