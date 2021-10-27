Cruzeiro wins Christmas by 3 sets to 0 and is four-time champion of the Men’s Volleyball Super Cup | volleyball

Cruzeiro is four-time Supercopa champion. The team from Minas Gerais won Christmas by three sets to zero, with partials of 25/22, 25/15 and 25/22, this Tuesday night, at Ginásio Fiotão, in Várzea Grande, Mato Grosso.

The Cuban López was the top scorer of the match with 13 points, followed by the opposite Wallace, with 12. The player evaluated the victory and this beginning of the season with the new coach, the former Cruzeiro player, Felipe.

– Beginning of the season, the team that is being assembled again, Filipe as coach, a new type of work, but it was essential, it shows that we are on the right path. Today, the team played very well, there were some fluctuations in the game, I think it will end up happening, especially at the beginning of the season – said Wallace.

Natal (formerly Taubaté) is the current Superliga champion and has gone through a major makeover for this season. Cruzeiro raises the second trophy. The team had already been champion from Minas Gerais on top of Minas.

– I really think they were favorites. We have a lot to improve, we are working hard, the intention is that in the near future we can give them more work – said captain Tales.

first set

It couldn’t be different, with two great teams on the court. The set was very balanced, point to point. Cruzeiro opened a small advantage after 20 points and lost a set point. The Minas Gerais team closed by 25 to 22.

second set

The game started completely favorable for Cruzeiro. The team from Belo Horizonte came to open 8-3 and that was the whole set. Natal was not on court, the pass did not fit and still made silly mistakes. Cruzeiro closed the set at 25 to 15.