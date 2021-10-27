Cryptocurrency investment products capture record $1.47 billion this week

(Bianca Holland/Pixabay)

SAO PAULO – Funds and other investment products exposed to cryptocurrencies reached a new weekly fundraising record of US$ 1.47 billion, according to a report by CoinShares.

This is the tenth week of positive balance in investments in the sector, fueled by the recent historical high of Bitcoin (BTC). The figure is more than double the previous record of $640 million set in February 2021, two months before the BTC hit the then-top nearly $65,000.

Products exposed to cryptocurrencies now accumulate $8 billion in capital inflows in 12 months, up from $6.7 billion in the previous period. Companies that trade the products now have a total of $76.7 billion in assets under management.

The largest slice of this amount is still allocated to Grayscale products, leader in the crypto segment, with US$ 54.6 billion under management. On Tuesday (26), the company said that demand for its Bitcoin Trust fund was greater than for the ProShares ETF on the stock exchange, reflecting an increase of 8.8% in the share price in one day.

Next comes CoinShares, with $5.1 billion but with an annual deficit of more than $1 billion. Newcomer ProShares, owner of the first Bitcoin ETF in the US, is also well positioned in the ranking of the eight managers with the greatest equity, calculated at US$1.17 billion.

Almost all investments in crypto in the last week were made in Bitcoin, which took in $1.45 billion (99%) of the allocated amounts. Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptoactive in the world by market value, registered a negative balance for the third consecutive week, of US$ 1.4 million.

However, this is not the same reality as other smaller cryptocurrencies. Although with more modest investments, altcoins Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) had a positive week after receiving US$ 8.1 million, US$ 5.3 million and US$ 1.8 million, respectively .

CoinShares attributes the high demand for cryptocurrency products to the approval of the first Bitcoin-based ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BITO, the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US, became the fastest index fund to reach $1 billion in assets under management in just two days. The demand was so great that the manager ProShares almost sold out in the first days of trading all the contracts of the Chicago Derivatives Exchange (CME) referring to October to which it was entitled.

Valkyrie debuted the second US Bitcoin ETF on Nasdaq last Friday (22), and the next is due out later this week. Expected for Tuesday (26), VanEck’s product had its listing postponed to tomorrow (27).

