Cuba urges the population to arm themselves against demonstrations – News

The Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH) denounced, this Wednesday (27), that the Cuban dictatorial regime led by Miguel Díaz-Canel sent orders to civil groups to repress with “sticks and blunt objects” the participants of the demonstrations on the 15th of November.

Protests against the lack of freedom on the island were called to take place in an organized and peaceful manner in various parts of Cuba. The OCDH alerted the international community to guarantee the right to demonstrate to Cuban citizens.

Read also: ‘We want freedom and democracy’, says Cuban who lives in Brazil

“We are witnessing the dangerous demonstration of hatred among citizens promoted by the government, when it guides people to arm themselves with sticks to repress others who decide to join the peaceful demonstration. We hold Miguel Díaz-Canel responsible for the scenario of violence that is generating with decisions like this one”, denounced Alejandro González Raga, executive director of the OCDH, according to the Infobae website.

At the demonstrations on July 11 this year, thousands of Cubans took to the streets in 40 cities and towns across the country. The protests were violently repressed and left one dead, dozens injured and more than 100 detainees.

According to Raga, the Cuban regime is threatening the organizers of the demonstration and is possibly preparing to crack down on activists. Since the beginning of 2020, the Cuban government has started to watch the homes of people who are in the anti-regime movement to prevent them from leaving their homes. This year 2,592 homes were documented.

The government’s call to civil groups to crack down on 15N protesters (November 15) is part of past policy initiatives to discourage citizen participation in protests. In the acts of July 11, there was a request for “exemplary penalties” for the participants in the protests.

The Mayabeque provincial prosecutor has called for sentences of up to 25 years in prison against those imprisoned because of the July marches. The arrests took place with the use of common crimes, such as contempt, instigation of crime and public disorder.