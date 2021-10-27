Dana White rebuts Junior ‘Cigano’ and justifies UFC’s resignation

In March of this year, the UFC ended Junior ‘Cigano’ in the company by announcing his resignation. After being cut, the Brazilian complained about the treatment he received and asked for more respect for his history in the organization. This time, however, it was Dana White’s turn, president of the franchise, to refute the Brazilian’s statements.

In an interview with the Canadian channel ‘TSN’, the president of Ultimate rebutted the accusations made by ‘Cigano’ about the end of his contract with the league. According to the manager, the Brazilian’s stage was not good and there were no conditions to keep him in the squad. In addition, Dana stated that she did a kind of ‘favor’ to the athlete for dismissing him.

“Junior dos Santos said some things the other day that he was upset about the way he left[UFC]and that I just wanted money. moment when I have to make a decision, when a guy keeps losing and is at a certain age, (the UFC) is just not the place for him to be anymore,” said Dana, adding.

“There are a lot of other places where you can fight and where you can make a lot of money. A lot of these guys, once they’ve built and established their name here, go to other companies and make a lot of money. That’s how it works.”

Júnior ‘Cigano’ started his professional MMA career in 2006 and arrived at the UFC two years later. For the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world, the Brazilian competed in 23 fights, won 15 and became heavyweight champion in 2011, when he knocked out Cain Velásquez in the first round. The professional ended his spell at Ultimate as the third heavyweight who most triumphed in the company’s history.