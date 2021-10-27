Dark Souls 3: Streamer resets the game using just one button

Anyone who has played Dark Souls 3 knows that the game is not the easiest, of course. But after the streamer who decided to play it with blood in his face, we have another guy who decided to make the game more difficult in a very creative way. Gamer Rudeism completed Dark Souls 3 with just one button, creating a morse code setup.

Rudeism has 54,000 followers on Twitch and its specialty is “playing the wrong way”. For example: playing Mirror’s Edge with a steering wheel, killing opponents in Overwatch with a dance pad and Guitar Hero guitar… and so on. He programs these bizarre controls for games that definitely shouldn’t work with them and makes videos of them.

But Rudeism’s latest feat was even more impressive: he created a one-button control that works in morse code. So he used this very original setup to defeat all 19 “bosses” of Dark Souls 3. According to the streamer himself, he pressed the button more than 250,000 times until it was all over. See the video below:

Dark Souls 3 has been beaten with Morse code! ?? 19 bosses, 258,250 button presses. (DLC to eat) And just because it can be beaten with one button doesn’t mean games like Dark Souls shouldn’t have accessibility & difficulty options! ???? pic.twitter.com/DporRqC15E — Rudeism (@rudeism) October 24, 2021

Rudeism didn’t explain exactly how this morse code worked, nor how many times he needed to press each button to do each command, but his feat is impressive anyway. But he said that playing Dark Souls 3 without all the buttons was very difficult — and that it should open the community’s eyes to the importance of accessibility in the game.

“Just because this game can be beaten with a button doesn’t mean that games like Dark Souls 3 shouldn’t have accessibility and difficulty options,” he wrote.

That’s because people with disabilities have a harder time dealing with all the buttons and the quick button combinations that many games demand. That’s why some titles give options to make the experience more accessible, even changing some visual aspects or difficulty.

Still, this is a subject that needs to be debated further in order for it to evolve. A few days ago, Voxel published a column on accessibility in games, written by a gamer who is visually impaired. It’s not quite the same physical or motor impairment issue that Rudeism sought to address with his one-button experiment in Dark Souls 3, but it has everything to do with it and is well worth checking out.

In Rudeism’s tweet replies, there was room for controversy: some people said that the absurd difficulty is one of Dark Souls’ main features — and that putting “more accessible” levels would do away with the game’s identity. And you, what do you think of this?