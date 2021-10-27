Datena makes a surprising revelation involving her career and Band decision

Date vent Brazil Urgent, gives Band, this Tuesday (26), where he revealed that he has already been fired by the channel. According to the famous man, the period of being unemployed lasted very little because of Luciano do Valle, who died in 2014.

The presenter revealed that he lived very delicate moments in his life: “I would travel, do great coverage, we would eat a sandwich and save the rest of the day to pay the overdraft when we arrived in Brazil and buy a “new-old” car”.

“I was once called by a guy who died, he must be in hell these days. On December 13th, the guy sent me away from the Band. He must be burning in hell”, fired the journalist.

Datena did not name names, but said that at the time he was desperate, as Christmas approached. “How was I going to tell my wife and my three kids that I didn’t have Christmas? There was not going to be Christmas! I was earning today the equivalent of 6,000 reais, I was a reporter”, continued the famous.

“Suddenly, a voice calls me, I thought it was God. Luciano do Vale talking to me like this: ‘Datena, the guy sent you away because he doesn’t like you and he doesn’t like me. But you are a sports narrator, do you accept to report, just to stay here and continue with a salary? I said: ‘Luciano, I’ll clean the Band’s floor if I need to, but I can’t lose my job on December 13th’” commented the holder of Brasil Urgente.

The Band’s contractor then stated that he did reports and that he refused to honor the man who fired him when he died.

“The day the guy died, they called me to pay homage to the guy. I said ‘I’m not going to do it and if they pay homage to the guy here on my show, I’ll leave the show right away and it’s over'”, remembered.