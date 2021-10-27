Dead or alive? Know what happens to Adurrá in Genesis

the chapter of Genesis this Tuesday (26) highlighted the betrayal of Adurra (Ricardo Lyra) to sheshi (Fernando Peacock). The vizier was caught by menkh (Renato Rabelo) talking to teruel (Amauri de Oliveira).

The soldier revealed that apepi (undisclosed actor) has the first mission for the boy, a fact that left him desperate. With the discovery and Adurrá unmasked, Menkhe immediately went to tell Pharaoh everything.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Bitten with hatred, Sheshi sends his men after Adurrá and Teruel, who flee the palace. The vizier, however, could not get very far.

he is chased by Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) and ended up jumping into the river. Then he was hit by an arrow and nearly turned into crocodile food.

Abumani believed that Adurrá died and told everyone. While Asenate (Letícia Almeida) and José (Juliano Laham) celebrated, the boy managed to swim and survive.

What happens to Adurrá?

Apepi’s new ally is presumed dead by everyone and uses this to avoid being captured by the pharaoh. After leaving the river, he becomes a beggar and covers his entire body to pretend to be cursed.

The next scenes from Genesis will show Adurra stealing corn from a field. Then he will find Nepheriads (Dandara Albuquerque), who is also treated as an untouchable person.

In the final stretch of the telenovela, the two are rescued by Teruel and taken to Apepi. Sheshi’s mysterious enemy will proclaim Adurra his advisor and reveal to him who is the true traitor to the pharaoh.