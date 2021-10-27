Dean says that UFRJ was ‘disrespected’ with an injunction on full face-to-face return and defends the reopening of Colégio Pedro II

RIO – The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) was “disrespected” with the preliminary decision of the Federal Regional Court of the Second Region (TRF-2) that requires it to resume full classroom teaching in two weeks, according to the institution’s dean , Denise Pires de Carvalho. In her assessment, the flexibility of sanitary protocols in higher education must take into account the average age group of the university community, older than those in other segments and, therefore, more susceptible to serious cases and deaths from Covid-19.

This is also the reason why she defends, in an interview with O GLOBO, the immediate reopening of basic and fundamental education institutes — such as Colégio Pedro II, which in her view “should have already returned” — and reveals that UFRJ is studying oppose the Ministry of Education (MEC) with the adoption of the “vaccine passport”.

Why does UFRJ understand that it must appeal the TRF-2 decision?

We already have our in-person return planning. We are going to appeal the injunction because we believe that it is impossible for lawyers to be more important in this decision than specialists in the field of Infectious Diseases. Full face-to-face feedback is not recommended, because at the university there are, for example, underground laboratories that do not have a window and normally hold 100 students. It’s much worse than the football game, which takes place outdoors. We feel disrespected because, in the first place, it is not true that we are not acting in person. We suspended teaching activities, but our scientific production remained. Second, it is the experts, not the lawyers, who determine how the returns will be made. In the city of Rio, who determines is the Health Department together with the scientific committee. Barely comparing, it’s as if the Public Ministry forced the city hall to make New Year’s Eve and Carnival. The mayor is planning all this based on what his scientists say, just as I am planning a gradual return on what mine say. The injunction hurts the university’s autonomy. We cannot admit that the Public Ministry intervenes in a centenary institution that works very seriously, sorry. We will have to appeal, and we will appeal as often as necessary. We work based on technical-scientific criteria, and for this reason the face-to-face feedback, if approved by Consuni (University Council, the highest decision-making body of the university), will also occur with the mandatory presentation of the vaccination card by students and employees.

In Rio, basic education has already resumed full face-to-face teaching. Why should UFRJ proceed otherwise?

Our College of Application (CAP-UFRJ, which has kindergarten, elementary and high school classes) returned to face-to-face teaching, I think even late. There, face-to-face activities will gradually resume. The rule is different for higher education students because, from the age of 18 onwards, the disease progressively has a greater power to cause serious illness, depending on the age. But I am very much in favor of returning to basic education. Colégio Pedro II should have already returned. One of the mistakes made by the Public Ministry was to mix two completely different populations. It even disregards a normative instruction from the Ministry of Economy that supports remote education workers over 60 years of age or comorbidities. Courses taught by professors in this profile need a substitute professor. Coppe-UFRJ (Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute for Graduate Studies and Research in Engineering) has a large faculty of over 60 years of age, and their return is not foreseen by federal legislation. It is much more difficult to replace a graduate teacher than a basic education teacher. The professor specializes for 30 years to teach a class, and often only he in the entire university can teach it, there is no substitute for him. If he has comorbidities, how am I going to put him in person? That would be breaking a ministry policy. It is for these and others that the MP exaggerated about higher education.

How should the Public Prosecutor’s Office have acted, in your assessment?

The Public Ministry, itself working remotely, should be more concerned with recomposing our budget, as we do not have the resources to buy masks for our social body. We have vulnerable people in the community who cannot change their masks every two hours, because this comes at a cost. We don’t have this budget because it was cut by 20%, as we all know. The MP should be concerned with demanding the Ministry of Economy to recompose the budget of the UFRJ, and demanding that the population that circulates in public environments, such as schools and universities, is vaccinated. To demand that only vaccinated students and teachers could return, because that is how we build, in the community, actions that will allow us to win the pandemic. The Public Ministry has a fundamental role, I respect a lot and I have a great conversation with the MP, but this attitude yesterday gave me even more strength to demand vaccination. After all, since we may have to return at once with 60,000 people, it is better that they are already vaccinated.

The Ministry of Education issued an opinion against the requirement of the ‘vaccine passport’ by universities, saying that there is no legal provision for this. Does UFRJ intend to adopt it anyway?

There is really no legal provision, as our Attorney’s Office informed us. But I can try to adopt the measure. What happens is that there will be judicialization, as happened with Mayor Eduardo Paes, but we need to take a stand. We are in a pandemic, and one person’s right ends when another person’s begins. In the workplace, an unvaccinated person should not be allowed to contaminate a vaccinated person. Those not vaccinated will be asked to remain on a remote regimen. I will take the proposal on Thursday to Consuni, which needs to approve it so that it can become determination at the university. The restriction on the circulation of unvaccinated people is being discussed in court. We saw the Federal Supreme Court (STF) win the case for the mayor of Rio. Therefore, there is already a precedent, and I have to say that I fully agree with the mayor on this matter. We will most likely approve a return with proof of vaccination. There is a group that denies the pandemic, who think we can return without a mask and without a vaccine. There are people who are part of the university’s social body who think like that, and they can stay at home. They don’t need to come to campus to contaminate others. They are the focus of new possible outbreaks.

According to the understanding of the UFRJ Prosecutor’s Office on the injunction, does the court decision apply to all university campuses, spread across Rio, Duque de Caxias and Macaé?

This will probably also appear in our appeal, because the Public Ministry that filed the public civil action is from Rio de Janeiro. I don’t know if he can determine what happens in the cities of Caxias and Macaé. Depending on the MP, we will have different universities in one.

With the new court decision, many students also complained that they will not be able to afford to go to campus, since the Single University Ticket has been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic…

I asked my chief of staff to formally request, on my behalf, still today (Tuesday), the return of the Single Ticket for all university students to the Municipal Transport Secretariat (SMTR). The return of practical subjects, which will take place in November, may move more than 10 thousand students. More than half of our courses have practical or theoretical-practical subjects, which gives us justification for making the request.