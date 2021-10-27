Debut of ‘The Voice Brasil’ has emotional speech, ‘block’ between technicians and surprise with Time Teló | 2021

For the first time in the program, we have four technicians on stage and a fifth, Teló, in a reserved place. The countryman will manage to form a team in parallel to the main competition, and those who presented themselves and were not chosen by Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos now have the chance to join Teló’s team. 🎤🎤🎤

From Campinas, São Paulo, to the stage of “The Voice Brasil”. The 28-year-old participant opened the night with “Eu Sou”, an authorial song, and moved the technicians by overturning four chairs. “WD, you’re one of the greatest lyricists. The voice is amazing, but the text got to me,” Brown said quickly. “You lived up to your art,” praised IZA.

The singer made a powerful speech when choosing the IZA team and left the technique thrilled. “We’re going to do a lot of amazing things on this stage,” said the singer.

WD sings ‘I Am’

The participant from Carangola, Minas Gerais, showed her voice when performing with “Canta Brasil” and excited Carlinhos Brown, who turned his chair around for her. “It’s a great pleasure to be with you,” said the singer after the performance. The coach used the moment to highlight the talent of the new pupil. “This is the singing of this country”.

Cristiane de Paula sings ‘Canta Brasil’

Hello, Los Hermanos fans! Christon Lucas showed his rock streak with “Quem Sabe”, one of the band’s classics, but he couldn’t turn the coach’s chair. He just didn’t expect Teló’s reaction, who pulled him into his team. “I wanted to ask. Will you give me a chance to continue with you on ‘The Voice?” asked the technician. “Teló, we are more than together!”, said the participant, happy as he was.

Criston Lucas sings ‘Who Knows’

The participant from Serra Talhada, Pernambuco, moved the technicians with “Enquanto Engoma a Calça” and overturned the four chairs. “You are a poet, Carlos,” said Claudinha with the presentation. Lulu Santos confessed that he was curious about Carlos’ musical style. “I thought it was weird, in the best way. There’s so much in there.” In the end, he chose the Lulu Team.

Carlos Filho sings ‘While Engoma a Calça’

“Nuvem de Lágrimas” was chosen by Edvania Sousa, 22, for the first day of Audições à Cegas. The participant from Malacacheta, Minas Gerais, managed to turn the chairs of Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, Lulu Santos and was praised. “Happiness is good for you, thank you for coming and showing your talent,” said Lulu.

The participant followed her heart and chose the Claudia team.

Edvania Sousa sings ‘Cloud of Tears’

Hugo Rafael showed his versatility by singing “A Song For You”. The participant and member of Sambô turned over the chairs of Claudia Leite, IZA, Brown, Lulu Santos and caused a ‘block’. IZA blocked Lulu. “I’m mean, I want you so much,” said the coach while praising him. The singer reciprocated and chose the IZA team.

Hugo Rafael sings ‘A Song For You’

Lysa Ngaca showed the Angola-Brazil connection by singing “Quando a Chuva Passar”, and overturning the chairs of Brown, IZA and Claudia Leitte. IZA identified with the Angolan participant, who said she was quite shy in the past. Brown was thrilled with the performance: “You’re in the right place,” he said. In the end, Lysa chose the Team Brown.

From Caruaru, Pernambuco, Dayse Rosa performed to the sound of “Onde Está Você?”. The 31-year-old contestant overturned two of the four chairs and enlivened Claudia Leitte and Brown with her talent. The technician was impressed: “She was light on stage, sensitive. My desire to have you on my team is huge.” Dayse chose the Team Claudia.

The participant took the Rio ginga to the program and sang “Malandro”. Unfortunately, he didn’t turn over any chairs, but received feedback from the technicians. “The feeling I got is that you weren’t listening to the accompaniment. You sing really well. So maybe you should pay attention to that,” Lulu noted.

He cheered, sang and impressed the technicians. Léo Pinheiro, from Paraíso do Tocantins, gave an energetic presentation with “Bar do Balacobaco” and overturned the four chairs. “How did you breathe?” asked Lulu. The participant told their trajectory and chose the Team Brown.

Alessandra San set fire to the stage with “You Oughta Know”, a classic by Alanis Morrissette. The 31-year-old participant, from São Paulo, showed that rock influences her life and became the chair of Lulu and Claudia Leitte. The technician praised her. “It was a big voice, with drive… You’re a guitar sang.” In the end, Alessandra chose the Lulu Team.

Eriem Beek sang “Supera” but didn’t turn the coach’s chair. Brown urged her on: “You, in that voice… you’re just going to get up.”

Belle Ayres chose Johnny Hooker’s “Flutua” for her performance. The participant from Recife, Pernambuco, managed to turn over the chairs of Claudia Leitte, Lulu and Brown and was happy as a result. IZA could not turn because it was blocked. Belle chose the Team Claudia.

Presentation of technicians:

The quintet showed their talent with “Alegria, Alegria”, by Caetano Veloso, and they rocked, each one with their own style.