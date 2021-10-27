Decree authorizes the use of face masks in Rio de Janeiro

The city of Rio de Janeiro authorized the release of the use of face protection masks in open environments and without crowding. The new municipal decree, published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday (27), also authorized the operation of nightclubs, discotheques, dance floors and halls, with up to 50% capacity.

The holding of parties that require authorization was also allowed in public and private areas with up to 50% of the space’s capacity, in addition to events in open places, with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people. In this case, the protective mask must be used.

The presence of public in stadiums and gymnasiums for sports competitions is among the authorizations in the text, as long as the fans have the complete vaccination schedule or undergo an antigen or PCR test in the last 48 hours before the match.

The city backed down on the requirement of the third dose. The text considers a complete single-dose or two-dose vaccine scheme for people between 15 and 59 years old. People over 60 years old will also have to present proof of the booster dose to participate in events where the vaccine passport is required.

The inspection of compliance with the rules is the responsibility of the Municipal Secretariat of Public Order and also the Municipal Guard. Failure to comply with the rules can constitute a crime and a fine of R$ 562.42 is provided for individuals caught disobeying the decree.

The measure, according to the municipal secretary of Health in the capital, Daniel Soranz, was taken after a unanimous decision by members of the Scientific Committee that took into account the drop in the number of cases of the disease, hospitalizations and the transmission rate in Rio.

In addition, the municipality reached the necessary vaccination coverage for the transition to the new stage, 65% of the total population being fully immunized.

Soranz, however, admits the possibility of reversing the flexibilization plan if the epidemiological situation in Rio gets worse.

In a live alongside the health minister, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, confirmed that the decision was based on scientific parameters and that, if there is any change in the pandemic scenario, the measure could be revised.

Despite the publication in the Official Gazette, the carioca cannot stop wearing the masks yet. The fact is that, in relation to the pandemic, in case of different measures between states and municipalities, the most restrictive are valid.

The State Legislative Assembly approved this Tuesday (26) the bill that authorizes the government of Rio and the city halls to make the mandatory use of masks more flexible. But the rule still needs to be sanctioned by the governor, Claudio Castro.

This is expected to happen this Wednesday, when a technical note from the State Department of Health should also be published, establishing the rules for flexibility.