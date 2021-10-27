Dell announces in Brazil new modular PC with 11th generation Intel and minimalist design

Dell recently brought to Brazil a new all-in-one computer model with a minimalist design and construction integrated with the monitor support, maintaining a clean look and taking up less space compared to other company options, featuring a fully customizable technical sheet and able to offer maximum performance in different tasks.





The new products are aimed at the productivity of common users and a solution all in one (all in one, in Portuguese) focused on corporate use and that stands out for having a modular construction that facilitates the exchange of parts to adapt the hardware according to the needs of each work profile. Among the newly announced models are the OptiPlex 7090 — a version that attaches to the monitor stand — and the OptiPlex 5090 Micro and 7090 Micro, which keep the standard look, but with a reduced-sized case, ideal for having a good design. portability.

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra

With a minimalist construction and focus on businesses, the Dell OptiPlex 7090 model has a modular design that allows you to quickly repair or replace components, allowing you to replace parts in order to increase the computer’s performance power. Although it stands out for being integrated with the monitor support, the OptiPlex 7090 is also surprising for being equipped with hardware capable of serving different users, using the 11th generation Intel Core, being possible to customize the machine by inserting one of the three available chips: the i3-1115G4, i5-1145G7 and i7-1185G7.

for being a all in one business it has several variants, including versions ranging from 4GB to 64GB of RAM in standard DDR4 and 64, 256 or 2TB of internal storage SSD NVMe PCIe or SATA hard drive, the first of which is capable of providing higher data read and write speeds. As for connectivity, the Dell OptiPlex 7090 has three USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB Type-C type, one DisplayPort 1.4, one RJ45 input for Ethernet cable, one DC power port and one 3.5 mm P2 input for headphones or auxiliary cable, which allows you to connect accessories such as speakers, for example, to the device.

Like other Dell computers, the OptiFlex line also lets you add value-added business software to the bag, including options like McAfee Small Business Security and Microsoft Office antivirus.

Availability and price

Like other models available exclusively for sale in batches, the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra is also available for purchase only through the manufacturer’s official channels, including authorized dealers, phone number, chat through the official page or WhatsApp. The brand does not inform the value of the product, but on the website we can find options such as the OptPlex 3080 Micro starting at R$ 2,864 with a tower design, so we can speculate that the recent launch far exceeds this average price.

