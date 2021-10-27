Despite the improvement in rates, 25 cities in Ceará still have very high alerts for Covid; see list – Metro

Indexes related to Covid-19 have improved in Ceará over the last few periods, but even so, in epidemiological weeks 41 and 42 – from October 10th to 23rd, in 25 of the 184 municipalities in the state, the alert level to the streaming of the coronavirus was considered very high, according to the IntegraSUS platform, of the Health Secretariat of Ceará (Sesa).

To calculate the alert level in each city, Sesa monitors some indicators, and since December 2020 it has made the data public. In addition to Fortaleza, 24 other cities presented, in the recent assessment, some high rates, and, therefore, are included in the list of very high alert levels. Are they:

haughty

Harrier

Clay

barroque

beribe

Cross

Farias Brito

strength

Ipueiras

Juazeiro do Norte

Maracanau

Mauritius

Mombasa

hills

New Russians

straw

Paracuru

Paraipaba

strong feather

Potiretama

Quixad

Santana Do Cariri

Senator Sa

traitor

floodplain cheerful

How is the alert level calculated?

In the indicator, whose levels range from “new normal” to “very high” alert, the following dimensions are considered:

Incidence of cases of Covid-19 per day/100 thousand inhabitants

of Covid-19 per day/100 thousand inhabitants Hospitalizations by ICDs respiratory causes

by ICDs respiratory causes Percentage of ICU beds-Covid busy

busy Rate of Lethality by Covid-19

by Covid-19 Rate of positivity in RT-PCR tests

In cities that are still with the highest level for Covid, it happens that, in the equation of these indexes, at least one of them remains high and, therefore, it is a reason for warning.

In the case of the Capital, for example, in the aforementioned epidemiological weeks, most of the indices, such as hospitalizations and test positivity rate, were considered decreasing or with a tendency to stabilization, but the registered lethality was 3.4%.

To reach the status of “new normal”, which is the “best case” on the alert levels scale, the fatality rate, for example, must be less than 1%. In the weeks in question, the state had a fatality rate 2.4%, which represents a high risk situation.

need for caution

At the other end of the indicator, another 57 municipalities in Ceará had, in the same period, the level of alert considered low, that is, the indicators referring to the situation of the disease, the tests and the hospital structure do not generate fear.

In Ceará, as shown by the indicator, the rates of the pandemic have been showing improvement. However, both health professionals and health authorities emphasize that caution is needed at the present time, as this does not mean the end of the health crisis.

One of the reinforced points is the need to guarantee the complete immunization of the vaccinated population and the attendance to receive the 2nd dose or the booster dose of immunizing agents against Covid. In the latter case, in the already authorized population.

Registration for the vaccine

Registration for vaccination of the general population against Covid-19 on Digital Health, Sesa’s platform, remains open. In the registration, the number of the National Health Card (CNS), identification document of the SUS user, is required. The numbering of the CPF, which was previously mandatory, is now optional.

After registering in the Digital Health system, the user must confirm the registration through a link sent to the email or by telephone: 0800.275.1475.