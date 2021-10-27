Despite the price, filling up with gasoline is more advantageous than ethanol – Economy

Gasoline was more competitive than ethanol in all states and the Federal District in the week of October 17 to 23, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). In Minas Gerais, despite registering an increase, the average price of gasoline was R$ 6.603, against R$ 6.587 the week before. Ethanol, on the other hand, is found at R$4.946 per liter, on average.
The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, due to its lower calorific value, has a price limit of 70% for the oil product at gas stations to be considered advantageous.
In the average of the surveyed stations in the country, ethanol has a parity of 76.64% compared to gasoline.
See prices by state:
States Average price of gasoline Average price of ethanol
Acre 6,732 5,784
Alagoas 6,313 5,223
Amap 5.511 5.850
Amazon 6,307 4,859
Bahia 6,264 5,069
Cear 6,599 5,613
Federal District 6,586 5,694
Holy Spirit 6,410 5,474
Gois 6,713 4,894
Maranho 6,218 5,351
Mato Grosso 6,403 4,830
Mato Grosso do Sul 6,231 4,919
Minas Gerais 6,603 4,946
Par 6.341 5.809
Paraba 6,197 5,058
Paran 6.101 4.958
Pernambuco 6,317 5,161
Piau 6.905 5.661
Rio de Janeiro 6.914 5.825
Rio Grande do Norte 6,948 5,719
Rio Grande do Sul 6,650 6,341
Rondnia 6,397 5,595
Roraima 5,973 5,487
Santa Catarina 6,141 5,557
So Paulo 6,023 4,688
Sergipe 6.404 5.544
Tocantins 6,556 5,468
Ethanol price variation
Average prices for hydrated ethanol rose in 16 states and the Federal District in the week between October 17 and 23, also according to a survey by the ANP. In nine other states, prices dropped; in Amap there was no change in the quotation.
At stations surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of fuel rose 1.16% in the week compared to the previous week, from R$ 4.819 to R$ 4.875 a liter.
Minas Gerais was one of the states that showed a price increase. In all, 428 service stations were evaluated and the average price was R$ 4.946 per liter, while in the previous week, the average price was R$ 4.906.
The minimum price registered in the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 4.489 a liter, in the state, and the maximum price was R$ 5.858 .
The maximum price, of R$7.099 per liter, was verified at a service station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest average state price was also that of Rio Grande do Sul, of R$6.341.
In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country rose 3.64%, to R$ 4.875 per liter. The state with the highest increase in the period was Mato Grosso, where the liter rose 5.67% in the month.
In the weekly calculation, the biggest price increase was also observed in Mato Grosso, with an advance of 5.18%, to R$4.83 per liter.
