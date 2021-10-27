Despite the price, filling up with gasoline is more advantageous than ethanol – Economy

In Minas, gasoline and ethanol registered a price increase. But filling up with gasoline is even more advantageous (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

Gasoline was more competitive than ethanol in all states and the Federal District in the week of October 17 to 23, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). In Minas Gerais, despite registering an increase, the average price of gasoline was R$ 6.603, against R$ 6.587 the week before. Ethanol, on the other hand, is found at R$4.946 per liter, on average.

The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, due to its lower calorific value, has a price limit of 70% for the oil product at gas stations to be considered advantageous.

In the average of the surveyed stations in the country, ethanol has a parity of 76.64% compared to gasoline.

See prices by state:



States Average price of gasoline Average price of ethanol



Acre 6,732 5,784

Alagoas 6,313 5,223

Amap 5.511 5.850

Amazon 6,307 4,859

Bahia 6,264 5,069

Cear 6,599 5,613

Federal District 6,586 5,694

Holy Spirit 6,410 5,474

Gois 6,713 4,894

Maranho 6,218 5,351

Mato Grosso 6,403 4,830

Mato Grosso do Sul 6,231 4,919

Minas Gerais 6,603 4,946

Par 6.341 5.809

Paraba 6,197 5,058

Paran 6.101 4.958

Pernambuco 6,317 5,161

Piau 6.905 5.661

Rio de Janeiro 6.914 5.825

Rio Grande do Norte 6,948 5,719

Rio Grande do Sul 6,650 6,341

Rondnia 6,397 5,595

Roraima 5,973 5,487

Santa Catarina 6,141 5,557

So Paulo 6,023 4,688

Sergipe 6.404 5.544

Tocantins 6,556 5,468

Ethanol price variation



Average prices for hydrated ethanol rose in 16 states and the Federal District in the week between October 17 and 23, also according to a survey by the ANP. In nine other states, prices dropped; in Amap there was no change in the quotation.

At stations surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of fuel rose 1.16% in the week compared to the previous week, from R$ 4.819 to R$ 4.875 a liter.

Minas Gerais was one of the states that showed a price increase. In all, 428 service stations were evaluated and the average price was R$ 4.946 per liter, while in the previous week, the average price was R$ 4.906.

The minimum price registered in the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 4.489 a liter, in the state, and the maximum price was R$ 5.858 .

The maximum price, of R$7.099 per liter, was verified at a service station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest average state price was also that of Rio Grande do Sul, of R$6.341.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country rose 3.64%, to R$ 4.875 per liter. The state with the highest increase in the period was Mato Grosso, where the liter rose 5.67% in the month.

In the weekly calculation, the biggest price increase was also observed in Mato Grosso, with an advance of 5.18%, to R$4.83 per liter.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.