Detainee flees penitentiary amid gunshots in ES; see video

RIO – A detainee escaped this Tuesday from the Regional Penitentiary of Linhares, in the Jardim Laguna district, in the municipality of Espírito Santo. A video shared on social networks caught the inmate swimming in a pond near the unit. In the recording, it is possible to hear shots fired by inspectors, who tried to prevent the escape without success.





The Military Police was called in to help in the searches, but so far the prisoner has not been located. According to the Department of Justice (Sejus), the detainee was serving a sentence in a semi-open regime and was carrying out internal activities at the unit, when he managed to cut the fence and escape.

According to Sejus, the fugitive was in the final phase of serving his sentence, with a release date scheduled for February next year. He was arrested for drug trafficking.

An investigation will be opened by the Internal Affairs to investigate the circumstances of the flight. The fact was communicated to the police authorities and other competent bodies.