Developer releases Google Play Store on Windows 11

Microsoft released the first test version of the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) last week and users noticed that initially a limited number of programs were made available on the Amazon Appstore. That said, a developer called ADeltaX has put together a script that allows you to use Google Play services on Windows 11, freeing up experimentation with apps like Chrome and Snapchat, for example.

A way to install any kind of APK has already been identified via the Android Debug Bridge tool (adb), and we provided a brief tutorial last week. But not all apps work, including the Google Play Store.

The ADeltaX script is published on the GitHub repository under the name WSAGAScript and a brief guide; the responsible states that the “trick” is still in the testing phase, so errors are expected during the procedure. In addition, Twitter profiles that used the function warn that the method does not work out and graphical problems can occur.

If you want to try it early: https://t.co/zGORcKqAIy Sorry for the rudimental readme, I’m going to update in the following hours@tomwarren 😉 https://t.co/MjIhlGoXhe — ADeltaX (@ADeltaXForce) October 22, 2021

If you are interested in following the tutorial, it is important to emphasize that the tool is not official, the methods suggested by the developer are technical and complex, involving the Windows Subsystem for Linux and the Command Prompt. The “hack” can affect your computer and it is not possible to guarantee the security and privacy of the Google account after the procedure.

Still, ADeltaX’s work evidences, again, that the Windows Subsystem for Android has great customizable potential by third-party developers and can be expanded beyond Amazon, provided Microsoft continues to allow modifications.